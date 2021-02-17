NRM loss in Wakiso attributed to unfulfilled pledges, party wrangles

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unfulfilled pledges by President Yoweri Museveni and internal party wrangles cost the National Resistance Movement support in Wakiso district.

In the just-concluded elections, the NRM party lost in all the eight constituencies in Wakiso District. They include Entebbe Municipality, Busiro South, Busiro North, Nansana Municipality, Kira Municipality, Makindye Ssebagabo and Kyandondo East.

Namwanja Muwadda the NRM Chairperson Masullita Sub County says that since 2001, the President has failed to fulfill several pledges that he made in the area. Muwadda cites tarmacking the Nakawuka-Kasanje Mpigi road, Masuliita-Mawale road, Wamala-Katooke-Jjinja Kalooli road and the delayed compensation of veterans.

According to Muwadda, some Members of Parliament in the area also failed to fulfill pledges they made over the years. He cites that Busiro North MP who is also the State Minister for Luweero Triangle Denis Ssozi Galabuzi, who promised to tarmac a road in his constituency.

Muwadda also said that last year’s party primaries created divisions among party supporters. He adds that some incumbents who were defeated in the primaries deliberately failed to work with the sub-county NRM chairpersons and also to reconcile with the winners and their supporters.

Abdul Gamel, the Chairperson of National Resistance Movement- NRM Busukuma Sub County attributed the loss to lack of mobilization. He explains that the funds meant for mobilization were embezzled by district and sub-county party leaders.

Muwada now wants the President to meet all the sub-county NRM chairpersons in the district and plan to reclaim the district from the opposition.

********

URN