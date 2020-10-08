NRM losers in Bududa accuse NUP boss of sponsoring “Fake” candidates

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Losers in the just concluded National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries in Bududa district are accusing John Baptist Nambeshe, Manjiya county Member of Parliament and National Unity Platform-NUP Vice President for Bugisu sub-region for sponsoring fake candidates in their elections.

Led by Bududa district LC V Chairperson, Wilson Watila who lost the hotly contested NRM primary elections for the Bukigai county parliamentary seat, the losers claim that Nambeshe played a huge role in the NRM primaries.

In a joint October 1st, 2020 petition addressed to the NRM party National Chairperson, the primary election losers allege that Nambeshe sponsored Khaukha Mukobe to run against the former Kumi Resident District Commissioner, Hussein Kato Matanda for the Manjiya County NRM party ticket.

The petition is jointly signed by former contestants for the NRM party ticket for various seats including Members of parliament, Chairpersons, Councilors and sub-county chairpersons. The petitioners claim that a lot of money is getting to Bududa through Hands of Action Uganda, a briefcase NGO funded by Americans.

“Specifically in Manjiya constituency many people power youths have gone to the offices of this NGO and received facilitation for pinning posters of Robert Kyagulanyi and Hon. Nambeshe as well as the posters of Khaukha Mukobe, the Planted candidate by Hon. Nambeshe,” the letter partly reads.

Adding that “This organization is the sole funder of most violent activities in elections in the district. In fact, some registrars were being called to go and collect money from the same NGO offices for facilitation in fostering the interests of Hon. Nambeshe and team. CMI and ISO must pick immediate interest in the undercover activities of this NGO before the situation goes out of hand.”

The losers have also contested all the results from the primary elections that they were announced by the highly corrupt and fraudulent Bududa District NRM Registrar, Michael Watalunga Wanditi, who they claim messed up the entire exercise.

They are demanding Watalunga’s resignation for alleged failure to fulfil his mandate and working closely with Nambeshe who openly mobilized and financed them to tamper with the primaries, adding that they don’t recognize any flag bearer in the district until fresh primaries are held.

Nambeshe has not yet commented as he could neither pick nor return repeated calls from our reporter to his known mobile cellphone number.

******

URN