NRM joint campaigns flop on day one

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint campaigns for candidates vying for elective positions on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket flopped on day one following the party secretariat’s failure to release harmonized campaign guidelines.

The joint campaigns, which officially began today for positions including Members of Parliament, Mayors, and Councilors, are expected to run for two weeks, with voting by lining up set for July 15th.

On Sunday, NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi directed all duly nominated candidates to conduct joint campaigns, warning that only those with written and approved exemptions would be allowed to campaign individually.

However, across many parts of the country, candidates opted for individual rallies, citing a lack of harmonized schedules and official guidance from the NRM secretariat.

In Arua District, several parliamentary aspirants conducted individual rallies after failing to receive a joint campaign program. Julius Abele, NRM Registrar for Arua, said candidates could proceed with individual campaigns until further guidance is issued.

In Arua City, candidates were left in limbo. Bernard Atiku, a parliamentary aspirant for Ayivu West, said he is waiting for the harmonized schedule.

In Luwero District, campaigns kicked off in full swing with each candidate holding separate rallies. Ali Ssekyanzi Ndawula, contesting in Bamunanika County, held his rally at Mabuye trading center in Kamira Sub-county. He said he was still waiting for guidance on the joint campaign arrangements.

“So, as I wait for guidance, I have embarked on the campaigns using my public address system and resources. For me, I don’t transport people, I only find them where they work, so there is no problem. But if they put out a strategy where we can hold joint campaigns, I will attend,” Ndawula said.

In Katikamu North, Gaddafi Nasur backed the idea of joint rallies and said he was waiting for them to be organized. “Some candidates want to abuse and blackmail us. So it’s good that we hold joint rallies and tell everything in our face so that we refute them,” Nasur said.

However, fellow aspirant Ronald Ndawula warned that joint campaigns may be unsafe in his area. “You see, my opponent has hired youths to escort him on all rallies, and these may clash with my supporters. So I don’t want to participate in joint campaigns unless we get further guidance on the safety of our supporters.”

David Kamugisha, the Luwero District NRM Registrar, said he was headed to the NRM secretariat to collect the full list of nominated candidates and obtain campaign guidelines before meeting the aspirants. In Greater Masaka, the Lwengo District Security Committee summoned all NRM parliamentary aspirants to agree on strategies to prevent violence during joint rallies.

According to the NRM EC roadmap, contestants vying for the same seat must attend joint rallies to promote discipline and control spending. Fred Kasekende Birimunsi, Lwengo Deputy RDC, said tensions were already high among rival camps in Bukoto South, Bukoto Midwest, and Bukoto West, with incidents of clashes reported even before campaigns officially began.

Gozanga Muteesasira, an aspirant for Bukoto South, attributed the tensions to perceived bias among some party officials and urged the party to restrain structural leaders from openly supporting specific candidates.

In Kisoro District, campaigns failed to kick off as scheduled. District NRM Returning Officer Tadeo Majambere said the EC was still organizing logistics and hoped to start on Wednesday. In Rubanda District, Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, who is challenging Finance Minister Henry Ariganyira Musasizi for the Rubanda County East seat, launched his campaign in Rwere Ward, Bubaare Town Council.

Jogo said he couldn’t wait for joint rallies because his opponent had already been campaigning under the guise of consultations. In the Acholi sub-region, some aspirants were tight-lipped due to a lack of joint campaign schedules. Kenneth Okot, aspirant for Kilak North, said all nominated aspirants in Amuru District were still waiting for instructions.

“Joint campaigns offer a better opportunity for voters to listen and judge us onsite,” Okot, who is also the LCIII Chairperson for Atiak Town Council, said. In Hoima District, candidates were warned against violence and hate speech. Hoima NRM Chairperson Vincent Muhumuza Savana emphasized discipline during the campaigns.

Julius Hakiza, spokesperson for Albertine Region Police, said security was on standby to prevent any incidents of violence. In Gulu City, aspirants were also awaiting official schedules. Robinson Oryema Ogeri, contesting for the Bardege-Layibi seat against incumbent Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, welcomed the joint campaign concept.

Moroto District temporarily suspended joint campaign activities to hold a strategic meeting with the candidates. The move is intended to streamline the election roadmap, prevent clashes at campaign venues, and enhance security ahead of the 2025 elections.Sam Tuko, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Moroto, said the meeting is meant to foster coordination among aspirants and ensure free and fair internal party elections.

Tuko emphasized the importance of attendance, stating that each aspirant is expected to bring two campaign agents. These agents will be tasked with sharing campaign guidelines with their respective supporters. He added that coordinated efforts at the district level will help avert conflicts and encourage peaceful participation throughout the campaign period.

Several NRM district registrars confirmed they are still waiting for formal guidelines from the secretariat before enforcing the joint campaign directive.

*****

URN