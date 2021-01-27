NRM, FDC, NUP share mayoral seats in greater Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party, National Unity Platform and Forum for Democratic Change-FDC have shared Mayoral seats in three municipalities in Greater Mukono. The municipalities include Lugazi and Njeru in Buikwe district and Mukono municipality in Mukono district.

According to the results the National Resistance Movement-NRM retained the Njeru municipality Mayoral seat. The incumbent Yasin Kyazze garnered 12,743 votes defeating seven contestants. Azizi Junju an Independent candidate polled 9,771, Ceaser Kalema another Independent got 4,227 while Siraje Kamya of National Unity Platform-NUP got 1,483 votes.

FDC’s Aula Muhammed got 837 while independent candidates Isaac Kirumira Ayubu Lubega and Mariam Wairimo polled 510, 135,341 votes, respectively.

Kyazze promised to improve the road network in the area, extending power and solving the garbage problem in the municipality.

In Lugazi, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate John Bosco Ozuma was declared the winner with 7,916 votes, defeating the incumbent Deo Mbabazi Tumwesigye an Independent candidate who garnered 7,393 votes.

Baker Ssali of the NRM got 5,141 votes, Patrick John Mhondha of NUP 2,747, while independent candidates Ashraf Ssekatawa and Daudi Elphazi Mbabazi polled 620 and 128 votes respectively.

Ozuma said that he will focus is on improving the poor garbage system and extending clean water to most parts of the municipality.

In Mukono Municipality Elisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo, the National Unity Platform candidate defeated eight candidates for the Mayoral seat. Nkoyoyo was declared the winner with 18,088, Dr Daisy Ssonko of the NRM got 5,126 and Christopher Kaddu Namutwe, the DP candidate 2,231.

Independent candidates Steven Kyamaggwa 1,148, Micdad Mulamira 907, Daniel Lugoloobi 763, Christopher Mpalanyi 190, Mathew Mutyaba 70 and Siraje Sserugga 974.

