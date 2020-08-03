NRM delegates defy COVID-19 guidelines in Acholi campaign

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and National Resistance Movement-NRM party delegates in Acholi defied the Ministry of Health`s guidelines on the control of COVID-19 campaigns during campaigns for the Central Executive Committee-CEC positions.

Kadaga who is seeking to retain her seat as the National Female NRM Vice-Chairperson was campaigning alongside Mike Mukula, Sam Engola, Moses Kalisa Kalangwa and William Nokrach, the Member of Parliament Representing Persons With Disabilities for Northern Uganda, among others.

The event was held at St Monica Girl`s Tailoring School in Laroo-Bardege Division in Gulu on Sunday, where contenders drew over 500 delegates from across Acholi Sub Region. But only a handful of them wore face masks and attempted to observe social distancing.

Hell broke loose when Kadaga arrived at the venue later in the evening triggering a stampede as the delegates charged towards her direction to welcome her. She joined the crowd in dancing, singing and ululating while marching through the aisle. The less than five policemen deployed at the venue looked on helplessly.

She made her speech in less than 20 minutes and asked the delegates to vote for her based on her background in fighting Female Genital Mutilation-FGM, promoting women`s rights, opposing gay law, improving health services and education as a member of the Central Executive Committee.

Kadaga was again surrounded by hundreds of the delegates immediately after her speech. They led her to her seat in a jubilant mood, still, in total disregard of the guidelines.

Earlier, before joining the crowds, Mike Mukula who is contesting for the NRM Vice Chairman’s position for Eastern Uganda had urged the delegates to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines citing that the disease is dangerous and kills.

As of Sunday, Gulu had registered four community cases of coronavirus disease, as numbers continue to escalate across the country.

However, Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki, the Acholi Regional COVID-19 Taskforce Chairperson has appealed for adherence to the Health Ministry`s guidelines on COVID-19 to combat the spread of the disease.

