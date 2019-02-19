NRM CEC resolves to use parishes to transform economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has resolved to use parishes as focal points to transform Uganda’s economy.

This was reached in a discussion on Monday by members of the Party’s CEC currently meeting at Chobe Safari Lodge, Nwoya district in a 5-day retreat that started on Saturday.

The CEC retreat is being held under the theme “Building on solid Achievements, Consolidating the Unity of the NRM and the Transformation of the Wanainchi towards Achieving Vision 2040”.

The resolution to have parishes as focal points to transform the economy followed a two-day discussion chaired by the NRM Vice Chairperson in charge of the Eastern Region Mike Mukula.

According to Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM Spokesperson, the discussion followed presentations by the Senior Presidential Advisor on the Economy Dr. Ezra Suruma and the Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja on how to transform the lives of the 68% households who have not emerged out of subsistence production.

In a press statement issued by Mulindwa, CEC among others proposed to have the National Leadership, guide the population in the process of the transformation of the economy.

“A number of elements shall be established at the Parish-level that will include a store, technical services, irrigation efforts, and fertilizer distribution among others. The Parish Chief shall coordinate these activities. The administration and technical staff at this level shall possess a Diploma as the minimum academic qualification,” reads part of the statement.

The NRM top organ also proposes to have officers at the Sub County level to be degree holders and qualified in Crop and Animal Husbandry.

“Banking and Financial Service Centres shall be located at the District, and made available at the Parish. Credit shall be focussed initially on Coffee, Maize, Cocoa, Citrus and Vanilla among others,” further reads the statement.

While opening the retreat last week, Museveni emphasized that the weakest point is the economic empowerment is the 68% of the population who rely on subsistence agriculture mainly in the rural areas.

He advised the party’s top organ that the retreats’ number one pre-occupation should be finding a solution to the 68% of the population that are not in money economy.

“These 68% population is our weakest point that we need to discuss, the rest is easy. Let us agree and talk the same language and act together,” he said.

Museveni added that whereas the NRM is on track in provision of the development infrastructure including roads, electricity and service delivery, the presence of a big fraction of the population living a subsistence life is a big challenge to the party and the country.

The ruling party’s top organ is also scheduled to discuss the 2021 general election road map as well as constitutional amendments.

****

URN