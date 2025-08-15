NRM CEC Campaigns for Central Region Vice Chairperson seat heat up

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The campaigns for the position of Vice Chairperson seat for Central Region in the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee are heating up ahead of the party’s Delegates Conference.

Over 25,000 NRM delegates from the sub-county level, up to the national level, will convene at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to elect members of the Central Executive Committee. The Delegates Conference will take place between 27th and 28th August.

A team of 250 members has been created to organise the delegates’ conference, led by Party Secretary General Richard Tadwong and overseen by First Vice National Chairman, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo.

As the Delegates Conference came closer, candidates for various seats in the NRM CEC elections intensified their campaigns across the country, seeking support from the delegates.

Among the candidates are incumbent NRM Vice Chairman for the Central region, Godfrey Kiwanda, who is facing stiff competition for the seat from Microfinance State Minister Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune and Moses Kalisa Kalangwa, the NRM District Chairperson for Kayunga district

On Wednesday, Kasolo met NRM delegates from Kiboga, Nakasongola, Nakaseke, and Luwero, where he urged them to vote for him to mobilise for the party and reclaim seats that were captured by the National Unity Platform in 2021.

Kasolo added that once elected, he will ensure the Buganda region gets its share from the Central government and advocate for party leaders to sit in local government seats.

While speaking to delegates from Luwero district at Hotel Networth in Wobulenzi town, Kasolo also warned delegates against voting for some candidates who were already named in land-grabbing scandals and others exhibited selfishness during their tenure in NRM CEC positions.

But Kalangwa also urged NRM delegates to elect him, saying he is ready to promote unity and committed to party activities than other candidates.

While campaigning in NRM delegates from Greater Luwero district at Luwero Diocese Guest House, Kalangwa also warned delegates against voting for leaders with multiple government jobs, saying these may not be able to represent them well in CEC, as well as mobilise for the party.

For each candidate, delegates append their signatures on their posters as an endorsement and pledge to vote for them.

Samuel Buchanan, the Luwero District NRM Chairperson, appealed to the delegates to listen to all candidates but ensure that while in the conference, they vote for the best candidate who will represent regional interests.

Godfrey Kiwanda, the incumbent NRM Vice Chairperson for the Central region, has yet to campaign in the Greater Luwero districts.

Kiwanda won the seat in 2020 after garnering 4749 votes, defeating his closest rival, Karangwa, who got 3701 votes and Twaha Kiganda Sonko, who got 1048 votes, among others.

But Kiwanda faces an uphill task to retain the seat. Kiwanda recently suffered defeat in the race for Mityana North MP flag bearer race after incumbent MP Muhamadi Kibedi Nsegumire defeated him in the primaries.

Kibedi got 16514 votes to win the flag, and Kiwanda got only 7046 votes, frustrating his efforts to bounce back as area MP.

It remains to be seen whether he will beat Kasolo and Karangwa to retain the seat.

The NRM CEC is the top party organ that is responsible for providing and exercising political leadership of the country, ensuring that all organs of the party function properly, and implementing the policies and decisions.

The NRM CEC also prescribes rules and regulations for the functioning and operation of special organs and Caucus, advises the Chairperson and the National Executive Council in the performance of their functions under this Constitution, among others.

