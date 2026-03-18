Now, Morocco declared 2025 AFCON champions as CAF overturns final result

RABAT | Xinhua | Morocco has been awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after the Confederation of African Football overturned the result of the final following Senegal’s walk-off.

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 in the January 18 final, but the match was marred by controversy when Senegal’s players refused to continue after Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the score level.

Play resumed after a 17-minute delay. Brahim Diaz’s penalty was saved before Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in extra time.

CAF said an appeals board had since ruled that Senegal forfeited the match. The result was recorded as a 3-0 victory for Morocco.

In a statement, CAF said Senegal breached Article 82 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, triggering the application of Article 84.

Article 82 states that a team that refuses to play or leaves the field without the referee’s authorization is considered to have lost and is eliminated from the competition. Article 84 adds that such a violation results in a 3-0 defeat and permanent elimination. ■