NOTU spitting fire over delayed NSSF Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU) has threatened to mobilize workers countrywide to protest the delayed processing of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) amendment bill.

Although the NSSF Bill recently appeared under the business to follow for debate on the order paper, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, skipped it saying that there is a need for the legislators, the majority of whom are new and unfamiliar with the bill, to first read and understand it before they can debate it.

The bill was processed by the Gender Labour and Social Development Committee of Parliament. The bill, which seeks to allow Ugandans who are 45 years old and have saved for 10 years to access 20 percent of their savings, was passed by the 10th Parliament. However, it was never assented to by the president.

As a result, the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah declared as part of the business that had elapsed and needed to be processed afresh. Now, Usher Wilson Owere, the NOTU Chairperson, says that they have given parliament an ultimatum of up to November Thursday 18th, 2021 to pass the bill into law to allow workers access their savings, or else they mobilize workers to protest the delay.

Owere said that initially the bill was being processed at a fast pace as the Speaker since the speaker only gave the committee 10 days to process it but they are shocked by the delay.

The NSSF Bill also seeks to provide for the Supervision of NSSF between the Ministry of Gender and Finance, provide for midterm access for persons with disabilities and regulate the role of the NSSF Managing Director on the board of NSSF.

