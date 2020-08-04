Norway donates US$2.2M towards Uganda’s fight against Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Norwegian government has donated US$2.2 Million approximately Shillings 8 billion to the UN-Uganda Multi-Partner Trust Fund-UN-MPTF to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact.

The donation was unveiled during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding-MoU at the residence of Rosa Malango, the UN Resident Coordinator in Kampala and Arne Haug, the charge D’Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy and the UN- MPTF Executive coordinator, Jennifer Topping who attended virtually from London UK.

In his remarks, Haug said the Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated more than ever before the need for enhanced multilateral cooperation between countries since it affects every human being on the planet regardless of their country’s borders.

He said that Norway as a strong UN supporter and major donor to the global UN Development assistance system has an important role to play to support Ugandan authorities in response to the pandemic.

The UN-Uganda Resident coordinator, Rosa Malango, said the fund will help to enhance UN-System capability to respond to the needs of vulnerable Ugandans in all corners of the country.

UN intends to increase its provision of a variety of services for instance helping the more than 1.4 million refugees in different camps in Uganda, supporting the Health Ministry to extend services to vulnerable mothers in different parts of the country and expand the Covid-19 health coverage to health center IIIs and beyond among others.

She said that through the UN Emergency Covid-19 appeal, more assistance will be extended to local communities through non-government organizations. Currently, UN is working with 11 NGOs in 25 districts in different regions of the country.

The UN- MPTF Executive Coordinator, Jennifer Topping said as UN member countries continue to donate to the fund, governments like that of Uganda will be empowered to deliver more impactful and efficient activities geared towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, impact working together with national and international partners in support of the sustainable development goals.

URN