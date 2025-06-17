Northern Region MPs worried Balaalo will not leave

Olanya, Aol Accuse President Museveni of Double Standards in Eviction of Migrant Cattle Keepers

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South Member of Parliament, has accused President Yoweri Museveni of exhibiting double standards in handling the eviction from Northern Uganda of migrant cattle keepers, commonly known as Balaalo.

In 2017, 2021, and again in 2023, President Museveni issued directives ordering non-compliant cattle keepers to leave northern Uganda, particularly if they lacked proper fencing, veterinary support, and land ownership documents. Olanys says many herders have reportedly returned, or never left, with some acquiring land under questionable circumstances.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Northern Uganda Media Club in Gulu City on Monday, Olanya explained that Museveni’s position, as a fountain of honor, should have made definitive directives. He stressed that Museveni’s orders without action on the matter have emboldened the Balaalo to defy eviction orders.

The MP argued that while the president has issued multiple directives ordering the eviction of the migrant cattle owners from Acholi land, his government has failed to enforce them effectively, leading to growing tension between communities and the encroaching herders.

Olanya also blamed a section of leaders from Acholi for being “transactional leaders” and neglecting the interests of the electorate, something he says is responsible for the way the babalo issue is being mishandled.

He cited that the leaders’ selfishness is shown by there being only two at the press conference, out of more than 30 MPs from Acholi.

He urged the voters to critically examine the current leaders and make a complete overhaul by voting for leaders who think for the tribe and do not value money over human beings.

Betty Aol Ocan, the woman MP for Gulu City, reiterated that if Museveni was serious about his executive order, he would ask why its implementation is shaky.

“The presidential order on eviction of the Balalos or even any other order he gives should be implemented to the dot. If the implementation is not to the dot, then he should be able to query why it is not to the dot. That is why some of us query him,” Aol said.

Aol argued that putting security officials in charge of the eviction is another calculated move to prolong the stay of the cattle keepers, because officials cannot recommend the eviction of their bosses, who are grazing thousands of cattle in Acholi land. Aol equally blamed a section of leaders for giving contrary views about the eviction order, rendering the voices of the rest of the honest leaders weak and inaudible.

According to Aol, if the cultural leaders were united and strong enough, they would have sensitized the locals, who she said spent years in internally displaced persons’ camps without formal education, against selling communal land. She stressed that all the huge chunks of land bought by the cattle owners were done fraudulently, because no one in Acholi owns such large land alone, but in common.

Aol said it is reasonable if the cattle keepers buy land within the city, because it is akin to a compound or sitting room where everyone is welcome.

“Can anybody point me to any Acholi who owns 1000 acres of land in Bunyoro…or any Acholi who owns maybe 500 acres of land in the western part of Uganda? They come; let them get something that is not too big, preferably within the city,” Aol said.

Acholi leaders have long raised concerns that the influx of Balaalo in Acholi is undermining community land rights, degrading the environment, triggering violent land conflicts, and further eroding the culture of the Acholi.

On May 23, the State Minister for Northern Uganda, together with the officials from the 4th and 5th Divisions, told all the migrant cattle keepers to leave within two weeks.

The deadline for the order passed on June 4th. According to Olanya, no single animal was evicted within the two weeks. Statistics from the security officials indicate that more than 92,000 cattle belong to migrant cattle keepers in northern Uganda, occupying an estimated 11,000 kraals.

****

URN