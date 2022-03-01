No workable solution yet for Ugandans in Ukraine: Gov’t

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the government has not yet got a workable solution for Ugandans stuck in Ukraine.

The number of Ugandans stuck in Ukraine remains unknown.

In a statement dated February 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is “closely following the evolving situation in Ukraine and specifically the conditions of Ugandan nationals caught up there.”

The Russia-Ukraine conflict started last week. Russian troops invaded Ukraine last Thursday with a series of strikes targeting government and military installations and a ground assault from the outskirts.

The Ugandan government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is now, “making all efforts possible to ameliorate their plight” and urges all Ugandans in Ukraine to remain calm, cautious and to follow the safety measures being issued by the government of Ukraine.

The ministry adds that it has instructed Uganda’s missions in Berlin, Hungary and Moscow to keep in constant contact with the Ugandans in Ukraine “until a workable solution is found.”

The statement from Uganda’s foreign affairs ministry comes two days after the Embassy in Moscow issued an advisory to Ugandans in Ukraine. The embassy asked Ugandans to remain calm and to inform the embassy about their safety and whereabouts.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi says over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since last week when the invasion started.

Most of these have fled to Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. African countries helping their nationals to leave Ukraine include; Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Ivory Coast plans to evacuate its 500 nationals in Ukraine, while Kenya says 201 nationals, mostly students are caught up in Ukraine.

The government of Ghana has reportedly sent Embassy officials to border points to facilitate passage of nationals out of Ukraine. It also plans to meet parents of students in Ukraine this week.

