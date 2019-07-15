No business for uncertified ICT companies – NITA-U

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Are you in the business of providing information communication technology services and you are not certified by National Information Technology Authority of Uganda?

It is going to be tough for you to get any business from government or private sector.

Frederick E. Kitoogo, the NITA-U director of planning, research and development says they are engaging the Uganda Bankers Association, insurance companies and telecom firms on what to do with companies that they hire for IT services.

“We are telling them not to hire any that is not certified by us,” Kitoogo said at an ICT meeting organised by Information Communication Technology Association of Uganda in Kampala on July 11.

He added uncertified companies will not get any business from the government – the largest spending entity in the economy.

To ensure that this happens, he said, NITA-U plans to do audits on companies that provide these services to government to ensure that wrong players are kicked out of this business.

Certification, he said, helps companies to boost their image and trust amongst the-would be their clients.

“It means they have good processes and are using the best international standards to trade,” he said.

He said that certification for start-ups only cost Shs70, 000 and the process takes only 21 days to complete. Speaking at the same meeting, Albert Mucunguzi, the ICTAU Board Chairperson said that players in the ICT should embrace Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy provisions to grow their businesses and support the economy.

“As players in this industry it is important that we support our local enterprises and invest in the delivery of quality services so that we are valuable to other industries,” Mucunguzi said.

He said that through the association, they would continue to engage the government on areas that require new policies and legal framework to support innovations that are an ingredient to creation of jobs and growing the economy.