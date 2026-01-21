No bail for Bireete, further remanded to January 28

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has opposed the bail application of Dr Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, arguing that there are insufficient grounds for her release.

The matter was today before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko, who adjourned the case to January 28, 2026, to allow time to review submissions from the bail application hearing.

Bireete, who was arrested and remanded to Luzira Prison on January 2, 2026, faces charges of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing voters’ information without the consent of the Electoral Commission. She is accused of violating the Data Protection and Privacy Act by sharing sensitive electoral data in districts including Kampala, Mukono, and Wakiso between January and December 2025. She has denied all charges.

On Wednesday, Bireete appeared in court for the prosecution to respond to her bail application, filed a few weeks prior. In her application, she cited hypertension and submitted medical documents from Platinum Hospital.

She also presented several sureties, including her brother Joseph Beyanga, former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza, Joseph Ochieno, a self-proclaimed Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Party President, and former Ugandan Ambassador to the United States Edith Ssempala.

However, Chief State Attorney Joan Keko opposed the bail request, arguing that the sureties were not credible enough to meet court requirements. She said the individuals lacked adequate proof of financial stability to cover the bail amount if Bireete failed to appear in court. Keko emphasised that the economic standing of a surety is a key factor in granting bail.

The prosecution also challenged the medical report submitted by the defence, which cited Bireete’s hypertension. While the Platinum Hospital report dated January 2, 2026, confirmed her condition, Keko argued that for medical reasons to justify bail, the law requires clear evidence that Uganda Prisons cannot provide adequate care, a requirement the prosecution contends has not been met.

Keko further argued that Bireete’s position as a prominent civil society leader could allow her to interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence, despite the defence’s claim that the case relies solely on documentary evidence. She urged the court to reject the bail application, citing the lack of substantial sureties and insufficient medical justification.

The defence team, led by Jude Byamukama, informed the court that they will file a separate application questioning the legality of the charges and the jurisdiction of the court.

Bireete has been further remanded until January 28, 2026. She, a prominent critic of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, was arrested a week before the general elections that saw Museveni secure a seventh term, extending his rule beyond 40 years. In the days leading up to the elections, several operations of non-governmental organisations were suspended by the government.

