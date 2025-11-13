NITA-U, PDPO train journalists on digital safety

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a significant move to bolster responsible reporting, the National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U) in collaboration with the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), has trained over 50 journalists from print, radio, television, and online media houses on cybersecurity, data protection, and privacy.

The training is part of the activities for ‘Beera Ku Guard’ campaign aimed at curbing cyber security risks across the country.

The engagement, held at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa on Nov.12, aims to strengthen media capacity in reporting on these critical digital issues. This initiative is a direct response to a recent survey revealing that only 13% of Ugandans are aware of data privacy laws and cybersecurity, highlighting an urgent need for public awareness.

Arnold Mangeni, NITA-U’s director of information security, emphasized the media’s crucial role. “We acknowledge that journalists are key partners in raising awareness and promoting trusted cybersecurity and data protection practices. Accurate and informed reporting protects not only systems and organizations, but also the citizens behind them,” Mangeni said.

Gilbert Ssettuuma, a legal officer at the PDPO and one of the day’s facilitators, stated, “Media practitioners play a vital role in shaping public discourse on data protection and cybersecurity in Uganda. Journalists have a responsibility to inform and educate citizens about the importance of safeguarding personal data. Let’s work together to promote a culture of data protection and respect for digital rights in Uganda.”

The training included practical insights from cybersecurity expert Jerome Okot of Milima, who underscored that, “If everyone of us is secure, everyone else is secure.” Okot complemented the session with real-world case studies and demonstrations, advising journalists to enable multi-factor authentication, verify suspicious content with AI-detection tools, and avoid downloading files from unverified sources to safeguard their digital workspaces and protect their sources.