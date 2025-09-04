NITA-U launches nationwide “Beera Ku Guard” campaign to strengthen cybersecurity and data protection

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Information Technology Authority–Uganda (NITA-U), in partnership with the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), has unveiled a groundbreaking nationwide public awareness campaign dubbed “Beera Ku Guard,” aimed at promoting cybersecurity, data protection, and privacy among Ugandans.

The initiative was officially launched on Sept. 3 at a high-profile event held in Kampala, and officiated by Arnold Mangeni, Director of Information Security at NITA-U, who represented the Executive Director.

“Beera Ku Guard,” which translates to “stay guarded and on the lookout,” is a six-month, multi- channel campaign designed to reach at least 70% of Uganda’s population through TV, radio, social media, digital platforms, and targeted institutional engagements.

Its goal is to deliver practical knowledge on cyber hygiene and data privacy, empowering citizens to protect themselves as Uganda undergoes rapid digital transformation. Uganda currently has more than 13 million internet users, but recent surveys by NITA-U reveal that while 48.8% of Ugandans are aware of cybersecurity issues, only 13.6% understand data protection and privacy.

Mangeni stressed that Uganda’s digital progress must be built on trust and safety. “We cannot talk about a modern, digital Uganda without putting safety and trust at the center. Beera Ku Guard is a call to action for every citizen and organization to safeguard personal data and use digital platforms responsibly,” he said.

He added that with cybercrime now shifting from physical to digital spaces, according to the Uganda Police Crime Report 2024, digital safety has become as crucial as locking one’s front door.

The campaign is part of Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap 2023/24–2027/28 and directly supports the implementation of the Data Protection and Privacy Act. It aims to directly engage over 100,000 citizens, train 500 staff members across public and private institutions, and facilitate the registration of at least 1,000 data-controlling organizations with the PDPO by 2026.

Paul Kakeeto, manager of public relations and marketing at PDPO, highlighted the broader vision of the initiative, stating, “Digital transformation must be anchored in digital trust. This campaign will demystify laws, translate rights into relatable language, and inspire every Ugandan to own their online safety. Beera Ku Guard will empower individuals and institutions to take practical steps in protecting personal data.”

A high-level panel discussion under the theme “Building Public Trust in Uganda’s Data Systems: Safeguarding Information Online and Offline” explored how government, private sector, civil society, and citizens can work together to create a trustworthy and secure data environment.

Mangeni explained that while internet access has unlocked opportunities for education, business, and innovation, it has also introduced new vulnerabilities.

“Every opportunity comes with responsibility,” he said. “The same internet that connects us to jobs, services, and communities also exposes us to risks that can cost our money, freedom, and even trust in technology. Beera Ku Guard is about building a culture of awareness and responsibility where every Ugandan double-checks before they click, share, or give away their data.”

The launch event featured a digital countdown symbolizing the start of the extensive awareness drive. Over the coming months, campaign messages will be tailored to reach people in different regions, languages, and age groups, meeting citizens where they are. Through this effort, NITA- U aims to foster a culture where cybersecurity and data privacy become everyday practices embedded in homes, schools, businesses, and government institutions.

With Uganda’s digital landscape expanding rapidly, Beera Ku Guard stands as a rallying call for collective action to ensure that technology continues to be a force for progress, driven by public trust and individual accountability. Mangeni concluded with a reminder that safeguarding data is no longer optional:

“Digital safety must be instinctive. Our national progress in the digital era depends on the vigilance of every single user.”