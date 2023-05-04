NIRA asks Ugandans to register for birth certificates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) asked Ugandans to register for birth certificates one of the crucial documents for Ugandans.

“The state reserves all rights to register all births in the country and this function was assigned to NIRA. We have a new system and new birth certificates. It would be prudent for every Ugandan to have it,” said Osborne Mushabe, the NIRA public relations manager.

Mushabe explained that to apply for a birth certificate, one must have a national identification number and that children without national IDs, they must use national identification numbers for their parents.

According to Mushabe, a birth certificate is useful to help the government know the number of people that have been given birth in the country and accordingly plan for them.

“A birth certificate is helpful in registration since it is a requirement for one to register for a national ID. Birth certificates are a requirement presented for all Uganda National Examination Board registrations.”

The NIRA public relations manager said Article 18 of the 1995 constitution gives the state powers to register births and deaths whereas sections 28,29 and 39 of the Registration of Persons Act emphasizes compulsory birth registration.