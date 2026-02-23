Ninth Congress of Workers’ Party of Korea elects Kim Jong Un as general secretary

PYONGYANG | Xinhua | The Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), the ruling party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has elected Kim Jong Un as the party’s general secretary, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

“The Ninth Congress of the WPK decides to elect Kim Jong Un as general secretary of the WPK in accordance with the unshakable will and unanimous desire of all the delegates, millions of Party members, all the people and service personnel of the People’s Army for the development of the WPK and the prosperity of the state,” KCNA reported, citing a decision adopted by the congress on Sunday.

Sunday’s session also elected members and alternate members of the WPK Central Committee, with Kim Jong Un, Pak Thae Song, Jo Yong Won and Ri Il Hwan among the elected members, according to a press release from the Ninth WPK Congress.

The congress also adopted a decision to revise the WPK Rules, KCNA said in a separate report. ■