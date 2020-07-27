Nimrod hotel administrators arrested for defying COVID- 19 directives

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two senior staff of Nimrod Hotel in Luweero town Council have been arrested for defying Presidential directives on COVID-19.

The suspects have been identified as Tom Lule, the Director and the General Manager, Patricia Ayikoru.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police Morius Rutabandama, the officer in Charge of Kasana Police Station in Luweero town is also in trouble for failure to enforce the Presidential directives.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that the hotel administrators were picked by Police for allegedly opening their club to revelers on the weekend in breach of Presidential directives.

Ssemwogerere adds that the two are being detained at Luweero Central Police waiting to appear before the Magistrate court on charges of breaching COVID-19 rules.

Ssemwogerere adds that the OC ASP Rutabandama will be charged of negligence of duty after failing to detect people defying presidential directives. Rutabandama is still at large.

In March this year, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni banned the discos, the dance parties, bars, sports, music shows, cinemas and concerts to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Museveni described the hangouts as dangerous where the virus can easily spread. Although they remain under ban, several owners are secretly opening them to revelers after allegedly bribing policemen.

Its reportedly that people are locked inside the hangouts where they drink alcohol and dance till late.

On Sunday Police also arrested 22 revelers from La Venti Bar in Najjera around 11pm.

******

URN