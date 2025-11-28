Nile Breweries wins top excel award at URA taxpayers appreciation awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has been honored with the overall Excel Award at the 2025 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Taxpayers Appreciation Awards. The brewery received this top recognition for its exemplary tax compliance, timely declarations, and substantial contribution to the national treasury.

The awards ceremony celebrates the most compliant taxpayers who play a pivotal role in Uganda’s development. Nile Breweries secured the premier award by maintaining a 100% tax filing record across all tax categories and consistently ranking among the country’s highest revenue contributors. Over the past three years, NBL has contributed Shs 1.37 trillion in tax revenue, including Shs341 billion in the 2024/2025 fiscal year alone.

Commenting on the achievement, Emmanuel Njuki, Legal & Corporate Affairs Manager at NBL, stated that the award reflects the company’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. “This award reaffirms our dedication to doing business the right way, with integrity, transparency, and full compliance,” he said. “At Nile Breweries, we believe that fulfilling our tax obligations is not just a legal responsibility but a critical part of building a stronger, more self-sustaining Uganda. Every contribution we make supports essential public services, infrastructure, and opportunities that improve the lives of Ugandans.”

At the event, Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, praised compliant taxpayers for their role in national transformation. “Taxpayers are the backbone of national development. Every kilometre of road, every health centre expansion, every classroom built, and every government programme that serves our people begins with your contribution,” he stated, emphasizing the goal to reduce dependence on external financing and strengthen domestic revenue capacity.

URA Commissioner General John R. Musinguzi applauded the winners, noting that the Authority had exceeded its revenue target for the financial year, collecting Shs31.6 trillion against a goal of UGX 31.3 trillion. He attributed this success to disciplined taxpayers who represent the resilience and shared commitment needed to develop Uganda.

The awards also recognized top performers across various sectors, including MTN Uganda and Total Energies Uganda, for their excellence in compliance and revenue contribution.