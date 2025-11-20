Nile Breweries, TBWA Uganda dominate 2025 Silverback Awards with cultural insight-driven campaign

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Nile Breweries Limited and its creative agency TBWA Uganda were among the standout performers at the 2025 Silverback Awards, after their Club Pilsener radio campaign “A Lesson in Ugandan Efficiency” secured multiple honors for excellence in advertising craft.

The campaign won Silver in the Radio category before sweeping the Craft Awards with a Craft Gold and an additional Craft Certificate for Radio and Audio Crafts. The recognition highlighted the advert’s strong cultural grounding, precision in execution, and its ability to turn an everyday Ugandan communication habit into memorable brand storytelling.

The creative idea is built on a widely recognised insight: Ugandans often convey complex meaning through a single syllable, “mm.” TBWA Uganda used this cultural shorthand to position Club Shorty, the smaller-pack option of Club Pilsener, as a product that delivers “the same great outcome from less.” The approach made the campaign both humorous and instantly relatable for local audiences.

Industry observers noted that for Nile Breweries, one of Uganda’s oldest beverage companies, the victories reinforce its track record of embedding culture and lived experience into brand communication. Its long-running partnership with TBWA Uganda has consistently resulted in high-impact creative work, now further validated by accolades on a regional platform.

The Silverback Awards, organised by the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) in partnership with the Loeries, continue to attract brands and agencies from across East Africa. The platform has become a benchmark for professional creative standards and a driver of industry ambition.

At the ceremony held at Kampala Golf Course Hotel, the Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, highlighted the role of creativity in elevating Uganda’s global standing. She emphasised that the country has abundant talent but has struggled to fully showcase it internationally.

Musenero said the evening marked a shift in how Uganda approaches communication, especially in amplifying African scientific and technological breakthroughs. Her remarks reinforced the belief that creatives play a central role in reframing the continent’s most transformative narratives.

UAA Chairman Jasi Rommel echoed this emphasis on discipline and craft, noting that standout campaigns often emerge from meticulous behind-the-scenes work.

He stressed that the awards celebrate the “daily grind” behind powerful creative output and reaffirm the importance of consistency, collaboration, and ideation in driving industry excellence.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Campaign & Category Winners

Digital & Digital Crafts: Social Media & Influencer — GOtv Your BFF (Best Football Friend

Winning Brand: GOtv

Agency: Maad McCann Award: Gold

Integrated Campaign

Ka Weekie

Winning Brand: GOtv

Agency: Maad McCann

Award: Gold

Integrated Campaign Father Christmas’ Side Hustle

Winning Brand: Absa Uganda

Agency: TBWA\Uganda

Award: Silver

Radio — A Lesson in Ugandan Efficiency 2

Winning Brand: Nile Breweries Limited

Agency: TBWA\Uganda

Award: Silver

Social Good Category —SOLOZA ALWAYS

Winning Brand: ALWAYS Agency: CTA Space Limited Award: Silver

Film — Ka Weekie: The First Visit

Winning Brand: GOtv

Agency: Maad McCann

Award: Silver

Data & Insight Driven Campaign — Ka Weekie

Winning Brand: GOtv

Agency: Maad McCann Award: Bronze

Design & Design Crafts— Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon 2025 Kit

Winning Brand: Tusker Lite Agency: Maad McCann

Award: Bronze

Effective Creativity — Gaga Every Day

Winning Brand: MTN

Agency: TBWA\Uganda

Award: Bronze

Public Relations: Media Relations — She Walks

Winning Brand: Johnnie Walker

Agency: Pivot Media & Marketing Ltd

Award: Bronze

Radio & Audio — Ka Weekie

Winning Brand: GOtv

Agency: Maad McCann

Award: Bronze

Film & Film Crafts — The Man Who Would Not Listen

Winning Brand: MTN

Agency: Creatibuzz

Award: Bronze

Craft Awards

Radio & Audio Crafts — A Lesson in Ugandan Efficiency 2

Winning Brand: Nile Breweries Limited

Agency: TBWA\Uganda

Award: Craft Gold

Film & Film Crafts — The Man Who Would Not Listen

Winning Brand: MTN

Agency: Creatibuzz l

Award: Craft Gold

Radio & Audio Crafts — A Lesson in Ugandan Efficiency 2

Winning Brand: Nile Breweries Limited

Agency: TBWA\Uganda

Award: Craft Certificate

Radio & Audio Crafts — Why Gamble?

Winning Brand: UNICEF Agency: Maad McCann

Award: Craft Certificate

Film & Film Crafts — Ka Weekie: The First Visit

Winning Brand: GOtv

Agency: Maad McCann

Award: Craft Certificate

Individual Honours

Brand of the Year — GOtv

Agency of the Year — Maad McCann

Marketer of the Year — Colin Asiimwe

Creative Director of the Year — Peter Kazibwe

Art Director of the Year — Denis Kajura

Copywriter of the Year — Robert Kizito

Winners

Student

– Design: The Aesthetic 66.06% (MUK)

– ⁠Digital: Team Meraki 61.45% (MUK)

– ⁠Film: Locd & Loaded 65.86% (Artfield)

– ⁠PR: Team Alchemist 70.44% (MUK)

– ⁠Print: Outlawz 60.36% (Artfield)

Agency

– Design: Mind Craft 71.56% (Cocreate)

– ⁠Digital: Dream Team 76.13% (Nomad)

– Marketing: Birdiez 72.63% (Fireworks)

– ⁠Media: Future Cast 70.31% (Saladin)