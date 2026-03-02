Nile Breweries injects Shs20 million into Run for the Nile Marathon

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited has boosted preparations for the 2026 Run for the Nile with a Shs20million sponsorship, reaffirming its commitment to water stewardship and environmental conservation, the company said in a statement shared on March 2.

The funding will support the fourth edition of the annual run, slated for March 28 at the Jinja Rugby Grounds in Jinja. Organisers expect more than 15,000 participants from across Uganda and beyond to take part in the initiative aimed at protecting the River Nile and Lake Victoria.

The event is spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Jinja in partnership with several Rotary clubs, positioning the run as both a sporting and environmental advocacy platform.

Presenting the cheque, Clare Asiimwe, corporate affairs manager at NBL, said water sustainability remains central to the company’s operations.

“At Nile Breweries Limited, water is at the heart of our business. Our commitment to environmental sustainability is therefore not optional — it is fundamental,” Asiimwe said. “This year, we are proud to contribute Shs20 million towards the Run for the Nile initiative, strengthening our partnership to safeguard Lake Victoria and the River Nile.”

According to Tomson Ofwono, the chairman of the Organising Committee, environmental degradation around the Nile Basin continues to threaten livelihoods due to rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion and agricultural runoff that introduce pollutants into vital water systems.

Proceeds from the run will finance tree-planting campaigns, community clean-up exercises and conservation education programmes targeting grassroots communities. Organisers say the initiative complements ongoing policy and legislative efforts to curb pollution, stressing that sustainable impact requires active public participation.

Participants can register for the 5km, 10km and 21km race categories at Shs30,000 per kit. The event will also feature exhibitions and interactive sessions focused on waste management, pollution control and practical steps individuals can take to protect water resources.

Beyond race day, organisers say they are strengthening research collaborations and regional conservation partnerships aimed at improving water quality across the Nile Basin.