Nile Breweries emerges as Uganda’s employer of the year 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has been crowned Employer of the Year 2025, winning the prestigious Gold Overall Award at the Employer of the Year Awards (EYA) organized by the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE).

The awards ceremony, held in Kampala on Sept.11 under the theme “Investing in Uganda’s Future: Employers Fostering Job Creation,” recognized organizations demonstrating excellence in areas such as job creation, human resource strategies, diversity and inclusion, decent work, refugee integration, and the elimination of child labour. The 2025 edition attracted 132 participating organizations and engaged more than 1,300 respondents nationwide.

This achievement highlights NBL’s commitment to creating an innovative and empowering workplace that sets the benchmark for employer excellence in Uganda.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Martha Nalubega, NBL’s country people lead, expressed pride in reclaiming the top spot, noting that it reflects the company’s strong values and people-first culture.

“Winning the Employer of the Year Award is a powerful recognition of the culture we have built at Nile Breweries, one where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. It also reaffirms our mission to grow with Uganda, creating jobs, supporting communities, and ensuring that together we build a brighter, more sustainable future,” Nalubega said. “I also want to extend my sincerest gratitude to our team members, clients, and partners who have supported us throughout the years. This achievement truly belongs to all of us.”

In line with this year’s theme, NBL highlighted initiatives aimed at driving job creation and socio-economic transformation. These include the Farmers’ Empowerment Program, which equips rural farmers with modern skills and technology, and the Equality Scholarship Program, which supports top-performing pupils from sorghum and barley growing communities from Primary Leaving Examinations through to university. These initiatives are designed to uplift households and strengthen livelihoods across Uganda.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment not just to our employees, but to Uganda’s wider socio-economic growth. From seed to sip, we are creating opportunities and building futures,” Nalubega added.

Other notable winners at the ceremony included Coca-Cola, which won the Bronze Overall Award, Uganda Breweries Limited for the Talent Management Award, Harris International for the Refugee Employment Award, and Multichoice for the Sexual Reproductive Health and Inclusion Award. MTN Uganda tied with NBL for the Gold Overall category, maintaining its recognition as one of the country’s leading employers.

Douglas Opio, chief executive officer of FUE, applauded all participating organizations for their efforts to advance Uganda’s workforce competitiveness and promote best practices in the workplace.

Reflecting on the win, Emmanuel Njuki, NBL’s country legal and corporate affairs lead, reaffirmed the company’s vision to remain Uganda’s employer of choice.

“We are truly humbled and honored to receive this Employer of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and ownership spirit of our entire team. We remain committed to excellence, innovation, and creating a workplace with more cheers each day,” Njuki said.