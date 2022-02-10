Nigerian troops kill 4 terrorists in gunfight

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | Nigerian troops killed four terrorists in a gunfight in the southeastern state of Anambra earlier this week, the army said Wednesday.

The military received a distress call on Monday, which reported that some terrorists were enforcing an illegal sit-at-home order and firing gunshots sporadically in a town in Anambra.

A firefight ensued between the troops and the terrorists identified as members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network, leaving a top leader of the group and three others killed, the army said.

A senior army officer and a soldier were also killed, and two others were injured and rushed to a military hospital for treatment, it added.

The Eastern Security Network, founded in December 2020, is the paramilitary wing of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, seeking to make some states in southeast Nigeria break away and form an independent nation