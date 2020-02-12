Nigerian singer Rude Boy to perform on Valentine’s Day in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Nigerian singer, real name Paul Okoye, famously known by his stage name “Rude boy” is in Kampala to perform on Valentine’s Day celebrations this Friday, Feb.14.

The popular singer has been brought to Uganda by Comedy Store Director, Alex Muhangi.

Speaking to journalists at Mestil Hotel in Kampala today (Feb.13), Muhangi said that they have hired a bigger venue (Rugogo Cricket Oval) where this Friday’s special comedy show will take place.

Tickets are available on sale from Shs25, 000 – 50, 000 and Shs1million for a table. Gates open at 4pm.

Rude Boy said that he will be performing for more than two hours and will do all his songs for those that will attend.

“I am happy to be here,” he said, “trust me I am going to make people cry.” He said that he has come to Uganda with all his energetic team and are ready to light up the Cricket Oval.

Rude Boy was in Uganda five years ago where he performed alongside his brother Peter Okeye, when they were still singing under the brand name, P-Square.