Nigeria to host 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meeting in Abuja

Lagos, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigeria and Afreximbank have signed the Host Country Agreement for the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM), scheduled for June 23-28, 2025, in Abuja. The AAM is one of Africa’s most anticipated gatherings, featuring high-level policy discussions, business networking sessions, and presentations on key socio-economic issues.

The 2025 edition is expected to be the largest in the event’s history, drawing over 6,000 delegates, including Heads of State, government officials, business leaders, academics, and decision-makers from Africa, the CARICOM region, and beyond.

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, emphasized the country’s strong partnership with Afreximbank and its commitment to advancing trade and economic growth. “Hosting the 2025 AAM highlights Nigeria’s dedication to strengthening Africa’s financial sector and positioning itself as a hub for economic transformation,” he stated.

Afreximbank President and Chairman, Prof. Benedict Oramah, expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s long-standing support. “The Nigerian government has been a steadfast partner, consistently responding positively to capital calls and removing regulatory barriers. The 2025 AAM will serve as a platform to celebrate our progress and strategize for Africa’s economic future,” he said.

Themed “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience,” the event will reflect on Africa’s economic progress and the bold steps needed to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape. Prof. Oramah highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a unique opportunity to drive economic transformation, improve living standards, and strengthen Africa’s global influence.

Nigeria has played a pivotal role in Afreximbank’s growth, being the largest recipient of its trade and development financing, with cumulative disbursements of about $52 billion. The country has also been the first beneficiary of key transformative projects, including the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), the African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC), and the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC).

The 2025 AAM follows the highly successful 2024 edition in Nassau, The Bahamas, which attracted over 4,000 delegates, including more than 20 Heads of State, government ministers, high-level dignitaries, global experts, and renowned artists.

Afreximbank, founded in Abuja in 1993, now counts Nigeria as its second-largest shareholder.