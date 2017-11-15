Nigeria avert World Cup bonus strike

Abuja, Nigeria | AFP | The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reached an agreement with the national team over earnings for the World Cup in Russia on Tuesday, hoping to avoid a pay strike similar to the one in Brazil in 2014.

It did not disclose the various fees agreed with the players.

“We have done it; we have concluded negotiations and come to agreement with the team as regards (to) bonuses, allowances and share of income from FIFA for the 2018 World Cup,” said NFF vice-president Shehu Dikko.

“We also agreed on preparation, such as how much players will be paid for the friendly matches, including how and when the monies would be paid.”

“We are very happy and excited with this development,” said Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel.

“This is the first time since I started playing for the senior team that I would see everything regarding preparation and bonuses and allowances put down in black and white and a binding agreement executed.”

At the last World Cup in Brazil, the Super Eagles missed a training session in protest over pay, forcing the Nigerian government to send then-sports minister Tammy Danagogo to Brazil with millions of dollars in cash.