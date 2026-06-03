Ebola SOPs ignored at Kampala bus terminals

Kampala, Uganda | URN | As the Ministry of Health heightens efforts to contain the spread of Ebola, bus terminals in Kampala are not enforcing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Following the confirmation of Ebola cases in the country, health authorities directed all Ugandans to observe preventive measures, including regular hand washing and temperature measurements.

The government also suspended cross-border movements between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Bundibugyo strain of the virus emerged. Concerts and unregulated gatherings in Kampala and Metropolitan areas were also suspended. The Ministry of Health and Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) last week conducted sensitization campaigns at major bus terminals in Kampala, urging operators to strictly enforce Ebola prevention guidelines, but it appears that they fell on deaf ears.

A spot check by Uganda Radio Network (URN) at several bus parks revealed widespread non-compliance despite the presence of handwashing facilities and temperature screening equipment. At Kisenyi Bus Terminal, passengers were seen entering and exiting the park without washing their hands or undergoing temperature checks. Security personnel equipped with temperature guns were observed sitting aside without actively enforcing the guidelines.

Saturday Muhwezi, the manager of Kisenyi Bus Terminal, acknowledged the laxity among security personnel and pledged to strengthen enforcement efforts. A similar situation was observed at Namayiba Bus Terminal, where several entry points lacked temperature screening devices and handwashing stations.

The few available facilities appeared largely unused as passengers freely moved in and out of the terminal without undergoing any form of screening. Hakim Kizza, an official at Namayiba Bus Terminal, said passenger numbers had dropped by approximately 30 percent since the Ebola outbreak was announced.

He noted that cross-border travel from neighboring East African countries had also declined significantly.

Kizza said the terminal management had installed hand washing facilities and procured temperature guns, but enforcement remains difficult due to resistance from some passengers. “Many boda boda riders who bring passengers into the park refuse to wash their hands or have their temperatures checked, making enforcement challenging,” he said.

He called on health authorities to intensify public sensitization efforts to help people understand the seriousness of the Ebola threat. The situation was no different at YY Coaches, Global Bus, Jaguar Buses, Link bus, and bus terminals at Arua park and Bombo road, where handwashing stations and temperature guns were present but rarely utilized. Some bust terminals had abandoned temperature screening hand washing points. Alfred Kabalega, an inspector at Global Bus Terminal, attributed the poor compliance to skepticism among some travelers, who reportedly dismiss the outbreak as unreal.

“Some passengers resist following the SOPs because they do not believe Ebola is real,” Kabalega said. He also urged the Ministry of Health to increase public awareness campaigns to counter misinformation and encourage compliance with preventive measures. Health experts warn that public transport hubs remain high-risk areas for disease transmission due to the large number of people passing through them daily.

They emphasize that strict enforcement of hand hygiene, temperature screening, and other preventive measures is essential to prevent the spread of Ebola. As Uganda continues to battle the outbreak, authorities are urged to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts at public transport terminals to ensure compliance with health guidelines.