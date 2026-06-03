Jumia marks 14 years of transforming Uganda’s e-commerce landscape

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over the past 14 years, Jumia Uganda has grown from a relatively unknown online marketplace into one of the country’s leading digital commerce platforms, playing a significant role in shaping Uganda’s e-commerce ecosystem and creating opportunities across the value chain.

According to Jumia Uganda Managing Director Steven Lamony, the company’s journey mirrors the broader growth of e-commerce across Africa, from a time when internet access was limited and online shopping was met with skepticism to an era where digital commerce is becoming an integral part of everyday life.

Lamony, who joined Jumia in 2019 after a career in the banking sector, said the company has undergone several transformations that have strengthened its position within Uganda’s digital economy.

“I joined the organization because I saw the potential of a young and vibrant company that was changing the way commerce works in Africa,” Lamony said. “I started in the revenue and commercial functions before moving into leadership roles and eventually becoming CEO.”

When Jumia entered the Ugandan market around 2012, internet penetration remained low, smartphones were still beyond the reach of many consumers, and digital payment solutions were in their infancy.

“At that time, internet services were mostly concentrated in urban centers like Kampala and a few surrounding areas,” Lamony explained. “There were very few internet service providers and many people had not yet embraced online shopping.”

Initially, Jumia operated as a multi-service digital platform, offering physical goods, food delivery, and travel booking services. Its expansion across several African markets introduced millions of consumers to online commerce for the first time. As the market evolved, however, the company adjusted its business model to align with customer needs and market realities.

One of the company’s landmark achievements came in 2019 when Jumia became one of the first Africa-focused technology firms to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

“That listing created global interest in Africa’s e-commerce potential. It also forced us to reflect on where we had strong fundamentals and where we could create sustainable value,” Lamony said.

The COVID-19 pandemic later accelerated the shift toward online shopping as movement restrictions and lockdowns pushed consumers to digital platforms. Lamony said the period helped Jumia identify and strengthen its core business.

“COVID helped us understand our strengths as a business,” he said. “Over time we had built a strong logistics network, supplier relationships and a growing customer base. We realized the physical goods business was where we had the strongest opportunity.”

A key part of Jumia’s growth strategy has been expanding beyond Kampala into upcountry markets where consumers often have limited access to affordable products.

“Customers in places like Mbarara, Gulu or Arua did not have the same options as customers in Kampala,” Lamony said. “In many cases, products were more expensive upcountry because of distribution costs and limited availability.”

To address this challenge, the company invested in a nationwide logistics network and established pickup stations in strategic locations across the country.

“We realized one of the biggest barriers was a proper address system,” Lamony explained. “Many areas do not have formal street addresses, which makes home delivery difficult and expensive.”

Through the pickup station model, customers can order products online, inspect them upon arrival, and make payment at the point of collection.

“Customers can order online, inspect the product at the pickup station and pay on delivery,” he said. “That approach has played a very important role in building trust.”

Lamony noted that trust remains one of the most important factors influencing the growth of e-commerce across Africa.

“People want assurance that the product they order for is exactly what they will receive,” he said. “Building trust requires consistency, quality assurance and strong refund systems.”

The company has also leveraged technology and data analytics to improve customer experiences. By analyzing customer interactions, searches, and shopping behavior, Jumia has been able to personalize recommendations and enhance marketing effectiveness.

“Every time a customer visits the platform, searches for a product or adds something to their cart, we learn more about their preferences,” Lamony said. “Today, with AI and data analytics, we are able to personalize customer experiences and recommend products based on shopping habits.”

Beyond serving consumers, Jumia has become an important platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking access to wider markets.

“If you are a small seller operating in Kampala, it can be very difficult to reach customers outside your immediate area,” Lamony noted. “But through Jumia, a seller can now access customers across the entire country.”

He added that the platform has enabled many entrepreneurs to build successful businesses without relying on traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

“We have seen many success stories of young entrepreneurs who started small and are now running thriving online businesses,” he said.

Another innovation introduced by the company is the J-Force programme, which uses offline sales agents to help communities with limited internet access participate in e-commerce.

“These agents move into communities, show customers product catalogues and help them place orders,” Lamony explained. “This is especially important for people who may not own smartphones or have internet access.”

According to the company, more than 6,000 active J-Force agents currently earn commissions while supporting customer acquisition and expanding e-commerce access in rural areas.

“Today we have more than 6,000 active J-Force agents earning commissions and supporting customer acquisition,” Lamony said.

He believes Jumia’s impact extends beyond online retail to strengthening Uganda’s broader digital economy, supporting logistics providers, and creating employment opportunities.

“We have spent years building logistics infrastructure, educating customers and supporting sellers,” he said. “That investment has helped grow an entire ecosystem around digital commerce.”

On the issue of competition, Lamony said the growing number of players in the e-commerce sector should be viewed as a positive sign.

“The market is large enough for multiple players,” he said. “Competition encourages innovation and helps grow the industry.”

He, however, emphasized the need for policy discussions that ensure all e-commerce operators contribute meaningfully to local economies through investment, employment creation, and operational presence.

“As Uganda pursues digital transformation and economic growth, there is a need to support businesses that are investing locally and contributing to the economy,” he said.

Looking ahead, Lamony said Jumia will continue focusing on affordability, convenience, broader product access, and faster delivery services as it seeks to reach more communities across Uganda.

“We understand what customers want — affordable products, reliability and convenience,” he said. “Our focus is to continue improving customer experience and reaching more communities across Uganda.”

Reflecting on the company’s 14-year journey, Lamony said he is proud of the opportunities Jumia has created for entrepreneurs, logistics providers, riders, and young people seeking employment.

“I am proud of the opportunities we have created for sellers, riders, logistics entrepreneurs and J-Force agents,” he said. “We are also proud that today we have built a logistics network that can comfortably reach every corner of Uganda.”