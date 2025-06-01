Ngugi wa Thiong’o, writer who condemned colonists and elites, dies at 87

Ngugi composed the first modern novel in the Gikuyu language on prison toilet paper while being held by Kenyan authorities. He spent many prolific years in exile

OBITUARY | ALAN COWELL | Ngugi wa Thiong’o, a groundbreaking novelist, playwright and memoirist whose writings explored the iniquities and ambiguities of colonialism in his native Kenya as much as the misdoings of the postcolonial elite, and who led a passionate campaign for African authors to eschew the languages of foreign occupiers, died on May 28 in Buford, Ga. He was 87.

His son Nducu confirmed the death, in a hospital. He did not specify a cause.

Often tipped as a potential Nobel laureate, Ngugi (pronounced GOO-ghee) spent many years in exile to avoid the wrath of a government he criticized. For several decades, he taught comparative literature and English as a professor at the University of California, Irvine. His work inspired successive generations of African writers, along with contemporaries like Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka, both of Nigeria.

His canon drew enthusiastic praise, beginning with his debut novel, “Weep Not, Child,” in 1964. It is the story of Kenyan brothers whose family must confront the challenges of the Mau Mau rebellion against British rule. The book has been called the first major novel in English by an East African author.

By contrast, “Devil on the Cross,” published in 1980 and composed in his native tongue as “Caitaani Mutharaba-Ini,” is regarded as the first modern novel in the Gikuyu language, spoken by the country’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu. The book, about thieves who vie for supremacy by stealing from the people, sent Ngugi on a career writing in his own language and subsequently translating his work into English.

He wrote “Devil on the Cross” on prison toilet paper while detained by Kenyan authorities for a year without trial because of a play he wrote. Writing in The New York Times Book Review in 2018, the author Ariel Dorfman said the book was a “narrative of the devilish temptations he faced and the ruses used to thwart his jailers as he sat writing night after night in his cell.” The novel, Dorfman wrote, “shows Ngugi in full command of his craft.”

Ngugi’s life and writing unfolded in lock step with the stirrings of emancipation in British-run East Africa. He lived in Uganda, which secured independence in 1962, and in Kenya, both before and after its independence in 1963. It was a life freighted by the subtleties and shifts of a momentous era buffeted by what a British prime minister, Harold Macmillan, in 1960 called “the wind of change.”

While Ngugi was educated at Kenya’s British-run Alliance High School — a prestigious institution designed to mold an African elite in the image of the colonizers — other members of his family were caught up in the Mau Mau uprising against those same outsiders. A brother became a freedom fighter against the British, and another sibling was shot to death.

When Ngugi returned home from Alliance for the first time, he found that his home settlement had been destroyed, its population herded into a so-called protected village set up by the British authorities to cement control of their colonial subjects. “The hedge of ashy leaves that we planted looks the same, but beyond it our homestead is a rubble of burned dry mud, splinters of wood, and grass,” he wrote in a memoir, “In the House of the Interpreter,” published in 2012. “My mother’s hut and my brother’s house on stilts have been razed to the ground. My home, from where I set out for Alliance three months ago, is no more.”

But colonialism was only one part of his life’s trajectory, much of it set against a backdrop of violence. The experience of detention persuaded him to seek exile in 1982, first in Britain and later in the United States.

But on his return to Kenya in 2004, he and his family were the victims of a nightmarish attack. Intruders broke into an apartment where they were staying, attacked Ngugi and raped his wife, Njeeri. That episode was most likely rooted in vengeance by his foes, but it also reflected the criminality that had flourished during Kenya’s corrupt independence.

“It wasn’t a simple robbery,” Ngugi told The Guardian in 2006. “It was political — whether by remnants of the old regime or part of the new state outside the main current. They hung around as though waiting for something, and the whole thing was meant to humiliate, if not eliminate, us.”

Indeed, Ngugi’s work was heavily intertwined with the politics of the era, and his thinking about the far-reaching impact of imperialism on African sensibilities played a central role in a much broader debate. In 1986, he published a collection of essays, “Decolonizing the Mind,” which traced what he depicted as a corrosive colonial intent to supplant Indigenous languages with the language of the occupier so as to seal the mental subjugation of the colonized.

In 2023, Carey Baraka, a Kenyan writer who interviewed Ngugi for The Guardian, asked whether “Kenyan English or Nigerian English” had become “local languages.” Ngugi rejected the notion.

“It’s like the enslaved being happy that theirs is a local version of enslavement,” he replied. “English is not an African language. French is not. Spanish is not. Kenyan or Nigerian English is nonsense. That’s an example of normalized abnormality. The colonized trying to claim the colonizer’s language is the sign of the success of enslavement. It’s very embarrassing.”

Asked if there were such a thing as a “good colonialist,” he disputed the notion. “It doesn’t matter if you’re carrying a gun or a Bible, you are still a colonialist,” he said. “Of course I’d rather face the colonialist with the Bible than the one with the gun, but in the end, both the Bible carrier and the gun carrier are espousing the same thing.”

Ngugi was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in the Limuru district, north of Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, which was then under British colonial rule. He grew up in a large, rural family, the son of a polygamous father and his third of four wives, Wanjiku wa Ngugi, who encouraged him to seek a good education.

During his early years, Kenya became convulsed by an uprising against colonialism that the British authorities labeled the Mau Mau revolt. Ngugi said the name was a misnomer designed to minimize and distract from the rebellion’s aims of securing land and freedom for the Kenyan people. The rebels’ true name, he said, was the Land and Freedom Army.

Like many Kenyan families, his had an ambiguous relationship with the guerrillas fighting British rule.

An elder brother, Good Wallace, was a freedom fighter. Another, Kabae, sided with the British, and a third, Tumbo, was a police informant — an activity that inspired “Grain of Wheat,” Ngugi’s third novel. Another brother, Gitogo, was shot to death in the back by British forces after failing to halt when ordered to because he was deaf.

In 1964, Ngugi married his first wife, Nyambura. In 2024, one of their sons, Mukoma wa Thiongo, accused his father of abusing and marginalizing her, writing on the social media platform X that she would seek refuge at his grandmother’s house. The accusation sparked discussions across literary, cultural and social spheres on whether it was appropriate.

Of Ngugi’s 10 children, four are published authors: Tee Ngugi, Mukoma wa Ngugi, Nducu wa Ngugi and Wanjiku wa Ngugi. They survive him, as do his other children, Kimunya, Ngina, Njoki, Bjorn, Mumbi and Thiong’o K., as well as seven grandchildren.

After his studies at the Alliance, Ngugi won a place at Makerere University in neighboring Uganda, which at that time was a cultural and intellectual hub of the emerging Africa of independent nations. It was at Makarere that his emergence as a writer began. He recorded this period of his life in a memoir, “Birth of a Dream Weaver,” published in 2016.

Writing about it in The Times Book Review, Michela Wrong, a British writer, said “Birth of a Dream Weaver” showed Ngugi finding “his creative voice just as a continent is finding its freedom.”

“The convictions he forms,” she wrote, “will last a lifetime: the quest for African dignity and self-realization, a rejection of Western hegemony, a passionate call for Africans to tell their own story in their own Indigenous languages.” Some of those perceptions underpinned his works, including the acclaimed “Petals of Blood” (1977), which cast a searing light over the postcolonial era.

Ngugi went by his Western baptismal name, James Ngugi, until after the publication of “A Grain of Wheat” in 1967. By 1970 he had adopted the name Ngugi wa Thiong’o as an expression of his African heritage and identity, in line with his decision to write only in his native language. He translated most of his work from Gikuyu into English, reaching a much broader audience.

His decision to write in Gikuyu determined much of his subsequent output.

In 1977, he was an author, with Ngugi wa Mirii, of “Ngaahika Ndeenda,” a drama in Gikuyu with the English title “I Will Marry When I Want.” It was produced in an open-air people’s theater with ordinary Kenyans acting the parts. For six weeks it had a successful run, but then the authorities chose to demolish the theater and send the author to prison without a trial.

That was the beginning of the year in which Ngugi composed “Devil on the Cross” on toilet paper. His incarceration also produced a prison diary, published in 1980 under the title “Detained,” which further cemented his credentials as a writer and an activist seeking to expand Africa’s sense of its own freedom.

After his release and his voyage into exile, Ngugi was a rare visitor to Kenya as his global reputation flourished.

With “Wizard of the Crow,” published in English in 2006 and set in a fictional African land called Aburiria, Ngugi “has flown over the entire African continent and sniffed out all of the foul stenches rising high into the air,” Jeff Turrentine said in a review in The Times. But, he added, “from that altitude he can also see a more hopeful sign: large masses of people coming together, sharing triumphant stories and casting spells.”

This article was adapted from the New York Times.