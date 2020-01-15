Next Africa Cup of Nations to be played at start of year, say hosts Cameroon

Wednesday , January 15 2020
The Independent January 15, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: When Cameroon won AFCON. They plan to host the next edition in January next year.

Yaoundé, Cameroon | AFP |  The Africa Cup of Nations will revert to its former time slot of January and February for the next edition in 2021, hosts Cameroon said on Wednesday.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) revealed that the tournament will be played from January 9 to February 6, 2021, on their request due to concerns about the weather.

The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year’s first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

