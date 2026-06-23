NEW SKILLS: 100 graduate from UBL’s Learning for Life Programme

UBL’s Learning for Life Programme Equips 100 Young Adults with Hospitality and Entrepreneurship Skills

Jinja, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) celebrated the graduation of 100 young adults from Jinja on Friday, marking the completion of a three-day Learning for Life hospitality and entrepreneurship training programme at the Crested Crane Hotel.

The graduation is part of UBL’s commitment to equip more than 300 young Ugandans this financial year. The programme targets people who have faced structural barriers to education and employment, and gives them certified technical skills and life skills that open doors to reliable careers in hospitality, an industry growing fast in Uganda but still hard for many young people to break into without practical training and exposure.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Sheila Sabune, Corporate Affairs Director, Uganda Breweries Limited, said, “Uganda’s young people have immense potential, but many lack access to practical skills and opportunities. Through learning for life, we are helping bridge that gap by equipping young adults with technical knowledge and an entrepreneurial mindset that will support a sustainable livelihood.”

Over the three-day training programme, participants received training in key hospitality competencies which included customer service, bar operations, responsible service, health and safety, communication, financial literacy, leadership and workplace readiness. The programme was designed to strengthen both technical capability and entrepreneurial mindset.

Speaking on behalf of the F26 cohort, Kulijo Frank, delivered a moving testimony about what the certification truly unlocks: “This certificate changes absolutely everything for me. It is the bridge between just surviving and actually thriving. I am so grateful to UBL for this great opportunity because today, I leave feeling more confident and hopeful about my future.”

On the final day, participants completed a competitive showcase and a certificate awards ceremony recognising categories such as Leadership Excellence, Top Mixology Skills, and Best Team Player. Graduates received certificates and took part in speed-matching sessions with hospitality employers, creating direct pathways to internships, work experience, and permanent placements.

Richard Kawere, Principal from the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute also commended the initiative, stating that such collaborative, intensive practical training programs are essential in aligning academic standards with market demands, thereby raising the benchmark for professionalism across the local sector.

Learning for Life is UBL’s flagship business and hospitality skills programme that increases employability for marginalized groups. Delivered with support from Enterprise Uganda and EXP, the programme combined life skills development with hands-on hospitality training, equipping participants with the confidence, technical knowledge, and workplace readiness needed to succeed in the industry.

As these certified graduates’ step into the local hospitality ecosystem, they represent a new standard of talent. Their integration marks a step forward in building a more diverse, world-class industry.