New Property Company, RentBeta to drive online property deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | RentBeta, is a digital financial solutions platform for managing rental properties and has been launched, tailored with extra service focused on making life easier for both landlords and tenants through online interactions.

“Most landlords are on the lookout and some have adopted unreliable solutions to manage their properties,” says Brian Tweheyo, RentBeta’s chief executive officer. He adds: “The challenge in the market today is that most solutions are manual, expensive, disconnected, and don’t provide much visibility to the landlord on what is happening on their property.

“RentBeta will cut costs, drive property efficiency, improve the rental experience, and increase resident retention through financial services such as rent payments and collections, insurance, lending, and savings.”

Jaffar Tonda, a real estate developer at Synergy Properties says online property management innovations eliminate middlemen who ordinarily diminish the profit margin since the landlord can be paid via online by tenants.

Tweheyo said, the company is providing the tenant with both a mobile app and a web dashboard so that they can choose whichever is flexible for them. The tenant will also get a chance to get an emergency loan to help pay rent on time in times when it is difficult to pay rent or finances are stuck somewhere.