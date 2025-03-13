New police recruits to cost shs5.5 billion monthly wages

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Police Human Resource Management, Brig Gen Jesse Kamunanwire, has announced the recruitment of 10,000 probation police constables. These are intended to support the implementation of President Yoweri Museveni’s directive of shifting police concentration from urban areas to sub-counties.

Brig Kamunanwire’s announcement of 10,000 vacancies available for grab by Ugandans aged 18-25 will stretch the police force’s budget in terms of salary as per last August’s wage increment announcement by the Ministry of Public Service.

In the latest salary enhancements, the monthly pay for Police Constables was increased from 483,744 to 559,972. This means the new 10,000 Police Constables will require additional monthly pay of 5.59 billion shillings, totaling 67.1 billion shillings annually.

Aggrey Wunyi, the police undersecretary, informed the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, that they need 43 billion shillings for recruitment, training and deployment of 10,000 new Police constables for effective operation of the sub-county policing model. But the wages will exceed the proposed 43 billion shillings.

Although the police have tabled a 2.5 trillion shillings budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, it is not clear whether parliament will pass it in totality since that request was never honoured through the six years of Martin Ochola as the Inspector General of Police. The majority of this money will go to the construction of police officers’ houses, purchase of vehicles and motorcycles, wages and fuel.

Abas Byakagaba, the IGP, said they are deploying 18 police officers per sub-county. If the numbers by the ministry of local government are anything to go by, it means police will have to deploy 40,000 for the 2,184 sub-counties, town councils, and municipalities.

Byakagaba said they have so far expanded the force presence to ensure a quicker response to crime. “We have deployed 13 police regions covering 79 districts and 279 sub-counties to bring services closer to the people and enhance security,” he stated.

According to Brig Gen Kamunanwire, anyone wishing to be part of the 10,000 recruits must submit hand-written application addressed to the IGP, accompanied by photocopies of academic documents, photocopy of the National ldentity Card, three recent passport size photographs, identity card or introductory letter from the previous school and recommendation letters from LCI, LCIll and RDC.

The documents should be delivered to the Police District or Divisional Headquarters not later than Friday. 21st March 2025. “Impersonation or presentation of forged documents shall lead to arrest and prosecution in courts of law. Applicants who conceal or provide false information shall be disqualified. Appointment in the Uganda Police Force shall be after completion of the Police Basic Training. Female candidates are encouraged to apply,” Brig Gen Kamunanwire said.

Brig Gen Kamunanwire said possession of a valid driving permit will be an added advantage, warning that those who possess higher academic qualifications should not apply. Applicants have also been cautioned against falling into the traps of fraudsters.

“All stages of the recruitment process are completely free of charge. Applicants should refrain from paying any money to anyone for any services during the recruitment process. Candidates must possess a UCE certificate or its equivalent obtained in a sitting not earlier than 2020, with at least four credits,” Brig Gen Kamunanwire said.

The credits must include one in English or Mathematics and must have at least a pass in the other subject. Candidates under the recent competence-based curriculum grading system must have at least four “C”s, including either English or Mathematics, and must have at least a D grade in the other subject.

