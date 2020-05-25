Monday , May 25 2020
Covid-19 Image

New look Kampala awaits motorists after lockdown

The Independent May 25, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

Non-motorised area on Luwum street. ALL PHOTOS KCCA MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  PICTORIAL | Many will find a new look to many areas of the city, as Kampala re-opens to private cars Tuesday after a two month lock down.  There will be no taxis on the streets and the Old Taxi park is a reconstruction site!

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have used the months of  March, April and May to work  on fixing infrastructure —roads, lights, the Non Motorised Transport and markets.

Infrastructure development has included the construction of roads, drainages, street lights, and paving of walkways to improve traffic flow, reduce flooding and eliminate dust from our environment.

Pedestrian walkways and drainage systems along Queensway are done, and the road through Centenary Park – linking African Hotel to Nakumatt is nearly complete.

Also done is painting pavements across the City.

KCCA have started to renovate the Old Taxi Park which is a hub for almost 200,000 people on a daily basis.

The park will remain closed for the next two months, as a contractor has started work.

There is also a dawn of a new era for the road-side vendors of Kasubi—this market facility funded by the Government of Uganda will host 1500 vendors in an improved working environment. 

The changes that have taken place in the past two months. ALL PHOTOS KCCA MEDIA

 

