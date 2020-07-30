New KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka takes oath

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dorothy Kisaka has taken oath as the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA executive director.

Kisaka replaces Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been acting executive director since Jennifer Musisi resigned in 2018.

Kisaka was nominated last month by President Museveni. He directed the Public Service Commission interview Kisaka and four other officials to find out whether they are suitable for their new positions.

The two oaths which include the oath of secrecy and that of KCCA executive director were administered by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet John Mitala in the presence of the Minister of Kampala Betty Amongi, the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and KCCA councilors.

Others who took oath included Eng. David Lule Luyimbazi who replaces Sam Serunkuma as Deputy Executive Director KCCA and Doris Akol as the Director Human Resource and Management.

Kisaka is currently serving as the secretary and administrator of the national response fund against COVID-19.

Eng. Kitaka, who has been acting ED will now return to his position as director of engineering and technical services.

*****

URN