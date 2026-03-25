New investment profile positions Greater Masaka as prime investment hub

Masaka, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) has renewed efforts to attract large-scale investors to the greater Masaka sub-region, in a bid to accelerate its social and economic transformation.

In partnership with the Operation Wealth Creation Secretariat, UIA has developed the Greater Masaka Investment Profile, a comprehensive document outlining the region’s investment potential. The profile is intended to serve as a practical handbook for prospective investors.

Richard Niwoyesiga, the UIA Director for Domestic Investment, says the profile provides detailed insights into the opportunities available across the 10 districts in the sub-region. He notes that it will form a strong foundation for attracting both local and foreign investors.

Despite the region’s vast potential, including agriculture, rich cultural and traditional heritage, attractive natural features, and various industrial minerals, Niwoyesiga observes that Masaka has not fully benefited from its resources due to the absence of a well-documented and structured investment reference.

According to him, the profile identifies 18 key strategic economic sectors, complete with indicative production estimates, which are expected to guide and attract targeted investment. Among the priority sectors highlighted are coffee production, industrial sand and clay, fisheries, tourism and leisure, livestock production, commercial farming, and agro-processing, activities that have traditionally supported the region’s economy.

Brigadier General Geoffrey Muwanguzi, the Deputy Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, says the profile will guide the sub-region’s development by aligning investments with locally available resources. He explains that it will also help organise communities into structured economic enterprise groups capable of ensuring consistent production of goods and raw materials, thereby supporting value addition and industrialisation. ‎

Muwanguzi adds that the profile is intended to shift community mindsets away from purely traditional economic activities towards more innovative and commercially viable ventures. For instance, he cites the oil palm growing project, first piloted in Kalangala District in 2005, which has significantly improved household incomes and livelihoods.

He expresses optimism that the investment profile will motivate local communities to actively engage in available economic opportunities, enabling sustained government support. ‎

Engineer Benon Mugarura, the Chairperson of the Greater Masaka Business Forum, says the initiative positions the region as a prime investment destination, with the potential to drive significant development. He notes that the profile revives earlier efforts by the forum in 2015 to document and promote accurate information about the region’s resource base.

However, Mugarura has urged the Uganda Investment Authority to fast-track the establishment of an industrial park in the sub-region, describing it as a critical missing link in unlocking Masaka’s full development potential.