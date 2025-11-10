New IGG, DPP sworn in

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s new Inspector General of Government, Justice Aisha Naluzze, and new Director of Public Prosecutions, Lino Anguzu, as well as new Principal Judge Justice Jane Frances Abodo, have been sworn in. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presided over the swearing-in at Mbale State Lodge.

Lady Justice Abodo previously served as the Director of Public Prosecutions, a role she held until August this year when she was appointed by the President to her new position.

Also sworn in were Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze as Inspector General of Government and her deputies Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe and Patricia Achan, as well as

President Museveni congratulated the appointees, praising their youth, integrity, and professional background.

“I congratulate you on ascending to these high offices. I am glad you are young people. I know some of you individually and I have been following your record. You seem not to be corrupt,” he said.

The President then delivered a detailed reflection on Uganda’s long struggle to align state institutions with the ideals that guided the liberation struggle.

“We have been having a discrepancy between the bush people and the structure of the state,” he said.

“We destroyed the old army and created a new one. We created a patriotic army that was not corrupt. But we still had a problem with existing structures. The civil service was colonial, corrupt and non-patriotic. The judiciary, the police, even Parliament suffered the same issues until we started getting new people who were more likely to be in line with our idealist ideas.”

President Museveni said the arrival of a new generation of leaders offered hope for reform.

“Therefore, the coming up of these young people, some of whom I know, is good. For example, Abodo has been in the DPP’s office and she has done some good work. Let me see what she does now that she is Principal Judge,” he said.

The President spoke at length about justice, accountability and the historical expectations of Ugandan communities.

“The colonial structure was a deformity. It was not harmonized with the population. Our people have their own views on justice which are very clear and closer to the law of Moses: an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. The tribes can forgive, but you must apologize and compensate,” he said.

He added that some practices in the justice system provoke anger among citizens.

“When you have people who promote impunity, when a thief disturbing the village gets bail, the villagers cannot understand. You are in conflict with the population straight away,” he said.

“Why don’t you keep this person in jail and try him quickly, instead of provoking the villagers and disregarding their rights?”

President Museveni therefore noted that Uganda now needs harmony between the justice system and the values of its people.

“That stand-off must end. To have peace in the country, you need full accountability for crimes; otherwise, you will get all sorts of problems,” he strongly warned.

He concluded by saying: “I congratulate you and wish you good luck.”

The Deputy Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija also congratulated Lady Justice Abodo and other appointees.

“She promoted plea bargaining with passion, both as a judge and as DPP. I have no doubt she will deliver,” he said.

He advised her to strengthen court inspections, maintain quarterly reviews of magistrate courts and support special courts for genderbased violence.

“I also congratulate the IGG and her deputies,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka and the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Lucy Nakyobe and other government officials.