New Cooperative Society launched to revive East Acholi economy

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The people of East Acholi will witness the launch of the East Acholi Lamogi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited on March 1, 2025, in Pader Town Council. This new cooperative aims to empower farmers across Agago, Pader, Kitgum, and Lamwo by providing market access, financial support, and value addition services.

The launch comes after the collapse of the East Acholi Cooperative Union, which failed despite receiving Shs 1.62 billion in government compensation. Mismanagement and leadership struggles were cited as key reasons for its downfall.

Hellen Aceng, the former chairperson of the defunct union, admitted that while they had potential, poor financial management and external influences contributed to their failure. Aruu North MP Santa Okot emphasized the importance of education and mobilization, criticizing the creation of a new cooperative instead of revitalizing existing ones.

“Other regions revived their cooperatives. If we fail to organize ourselves, we will continue losing opportunities,” she warned. Michael Ojok, Pader District’s Commercial Officer, highlighted Uganda’s free market system, stressing that the government cannot control pricing. He encouraged farmers to join cooperatives to increase their bargaining power. “Selling in bulk strengthens our position and prevents exploitation,” he said.

Raymond Olyel, General Secretary of the new cooperative, urged people to register and buy shares, promising transparency and strong leadership. “We are committed to transparency and proper leadership. This is our opportunity for economic empowerment,” he said. The cooperative will also promote climate-smart farming, value addition, and financial access for local farmers.

The cooperative’s interim leadership, chaired by Richard Onyegiu, will serve for one year before elections. Registration and share purchases will be conducted during the launch event.

