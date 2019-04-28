New anti-malarial drug hits the market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new antimalarial drug has hit the Ugandan market. The drug Pyramax is developed by Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Company Limited- a Korean based company.

During the launch that took place in Kampala on Saturday, Dr Stephen Duprac, chief medical officer, Medicines for Malaria Venture says the drug was made with consideration for people who lose appetite when they are sick.

“Most times when someone is sick, they do not want to eat. They do not have appetite, yet they have to swallow medicine. So unlike other types of anti-malarial where people need to eat, with Pyramax it can be swallowed with or without food.”

An adult swallows one tablet a day at the same time for three days while children below 20 kilograms can take a suspension of the drug mixed using clean water and granules. The cost of the drug ranges between 1,500 to 4,000 shillings. A dose of other drugs on the market on average cost 23,000 shillings.

Dr Jimmy Opigo, the head of the Malaria Control Programme says that the drug is a good alternative for malaria treatment.

“Though we have seen the number of malaria infections reduce in the country, we still need all the help that we can get to eradicate Malaria by 2030. This drug can work both as a first and second-line drug. As we move towards eliminating malaria in the country, we need as many alternatives as are available to be to fight the disease.

Dr.Opigo quickly adds that the new drug does not mean that other treatments are being abandoned.

“This drug has safe. It has been approved by NDA. It is safe but this does not mean that other options available in the country are not good or are being replaced with this drug. All other drugs are good and can be used to treat malaria.”

Pyramax is approved by the European Medicines Agency and was registered with the World Health Organisation-WHO in 2017.

Prof Bernard Ogutu, the Chief Research Officer, Kenya Medical Research Institute explains that pregnant women are not advised to swallow the drug because the side effects are still unknown.

“Clinical trials on how the drug can affect pregnant women are normally carried out at Stage four and we are scheduled to start those during the year. So, at the moment we do not know what kind of effect the drug could have on pregnant women.”

Ha Byung-Kyoo the ambassador of South Korea to Uganda says the drug will strengthen the bond between Uganda and Korea.

“Over the years, the Korean government has offered health support to Uganda through its development agency KOICA. Pyramax will strengthen this bond. We are providing a quality drug that has been internationally registered.”

Pyaramax is currently being used in Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and Cameroon.

It is estimated that 580 million people are infected with malaria annually globally. In Uganda, the figure stands at 11 million people. Currently, malaria contributes to 23 percent of all outpatients in health facilities.

