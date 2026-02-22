NEMA bans open waste burning, culprits to face prosecution, fines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Individuals and authorities engaging in open burning of waste in urban areas across Uganda now face prosecution, fines, and other stringent legal consequences following a directive from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA). The ban comes after persistent complaints of open waste in cities and corroborated findings from environmental monitoring inspections conducted nationwide.

According to Naomi N. Karekaho, NEMA’s Head of Corporate Communications, the practice poses serious health and environmental risks and is prohibited under Section 78 of the National Environment Act, Cap 181. “Acting under powers granted by Section 10 of the Act, NEMA has directed all responsible authorities to stop open burning of waste within their jurisdiction,” Naomi said in a statement issued on Friday. She emphasized that continued violations will attract strict enforcement under the law.

NEMA also highlighted that proper waste management is a core mandate of cities, urban authorities, and local governments. The agency will conduct compliance monitoring, and any entity found violating the directive will face enforcement action. Urban authorities have been ordered to continuously sensitize staff, waste handlers, and communities on proper waste management practices.

The directive underscores ongoing challenges in waste management despite existing legal and technical frameworks. In August 2024, NEMA reminded local governments of their statutory responsibility for environmental management under the devolved governance framework. Nevertheless, open burning of waste remains widespread, particularly in town councils such as Luwero, Wobulenzi, and Bombo, where medical waste and household garbage are commonly burned. Some residents attribute the practice to delays in waste collection by town councils.

It remains uncertain whether the latest ban will successfully curb the burning of medical and other hazardous waste.

****

URN