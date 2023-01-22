NDA impounds medicines worth UGX 100M in operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority-NDA has impounded 406 boxes of substandard assorted medicines worth 100 Million Shillings.

The head of enforcement at NDA Samuel KyomukamaIn said that the drugs were impounded from the districts of Iganga, Kamuli, Buyende, Jinja, Kaliro, Namutumba, Kayunga, and Jinja City.

Kyomukama says that some of the culprits were licensed to operate drug shops, but, they instead resorted to running clinics, where substandard medicines were being freely administered to unsuspecting victims.

He further notes that most operators lacked operational licenses and were also employing unqualified personnel to run the drug shops.

The Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi says that their team of detectives is closely working with NDA officials to crack down against drug hawkers, most of whom sell fake drugs.

Mubi says that available information indicates that, suspects normally disguise themselves as passengers, who board long-distance buses and sell drugs.

He tasked religious, cultural, and political leaders to support NDA and security personnel in the crackdown.

