NCS General Secretary ordered to refund UGX 100m to Netball federation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Government Patricia Okiria Achan has ordered the National Council of Sports General Secretary, Patrick Ogwel to pay 100 Million Shillings to the Uganda Netball Federation within seven days.

Ogwel and the UNF President Sarah Babirye Kityo have been at loggerheads for the past months after Kityo accused Ogwel of asking for bribes whenever disbursing funds to facilitate the National netball team among other activities.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Netball Federation head offices in February, Kityo said the NCS boss has been repeatedly asking for kickbacks from their federation whenever funds are allocated to the She Cranes.

She cited their trip to South Africa in 2021 for the Male Netball Championship where Ogwel reportedly demanded 40 Million Shillings out of the Shillings 100 million allocated for the championship.

According to Kityo, although the federation’s top leadership agreed not to pay the kickback, the vice president, Richard Muhumuza, and General Secretary, Amina Mande defied the resolution and paid Dr. Ogwel 30 million Shillings, meant for the player’s allowances.

Kityo accused Ogwel of failing to provide any funding to the Netball Federation this financial year on grounds that they failed to account for funding they received in the previous financial year. This cost the team multiple international events, including the World Cup qualifiers.

However, Dr. Ogwel also told journalists that the Netball Federation failed to account for the 425 Million Shillings they received in the financial year 2021/22 for the Africa Pent series and the African Netball Championship, which prompted him to withhold additional funding.

In a letter dated April 14th and addressed to the National Council of Sports Chairman, Achan found that Ogwel received 29.7 Million Shillings for the Namibia tournament which was not spent nor accounted for, and 70.5 Million Shillings which was the difference between the inflated 27 air tickets procured for Namibia Tournament.

“Dr. Ogwel Bernard Patrick, General Secretary, National Council of Sports should refund a total of UGX 100,276,001 (comprised in UGX 29,719,800 paid to him for the Namibia tournament which was never spent/accounted for and UGX 70,556,211 the difference on the inflated 27 air tickets procured for the Namibia tournaments) to the Government Asset Recovery Account No. 003030088000007 held in Bank of Uganda”, reads part of the letter.

The IGG also ordered that; “Mr. Muhummuza the then Vice President Technical and Hajjat Nambusi Kibedi, the then treasurer, Uganda Netball Federation should collectively account for 30 Million Shillings which was not paid to male players.

URN