NCBA opens branch at Namanve Industrial Business Park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On May 24, NCBA Bank Uganda opened a new branch in the Namanve Industrial Business Park. Developed by the Uganda Investment Authority, Namanve Industrial Business Park is a thriving hub for manufacturers and home to some of the largest manufacturing firms including Coca-Cola and Rwenzori Mineral Water.

The park is also home to a variety of factories, warehouses, distribution centers, and other businesses – which makes this branch a viable investment for the Bank. NCBA Bank’s entry offers a pipeline of innovative banking solutions and services tailored to meet the needs of local businesses.

NCBA Bank intends to support these enterprises through its diverse range of products and services including Asset Financing, Mortgage Financing, Credit facilities, Trade Finance, and Forex services according to John Gachora, the Group managing director of NCBA Bank Group.

Hannington Wasswa, the director of commercial Banking at the Bank of Uganda said to customers and those in attendance, “leverage on the bank’s access to funding from its regional network. CEO of NCBA Bank, Mark Muyobo, other BoU executives were present at the event.