NCBA Junior Golf series wraps up thrilling inaugural season, eyes bigger future

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank has successfully concluded the first season of the NCBA Junior Golf Series, culminating in an electrifying finale at the Uganda Golf Club on March 2.

The series, which drew over 100 junior golfers from Uganda and beyond, highlighted NCBA’s commitment to nurturing young talent and elevating the sport among the nation’s youth.

Designed for golfers aged 5 to 18, the series featured multi-day tournaments and skill-enhancing camps at premier courses across Uganda.

Modeled after the renowned US Kids Golf World Championship, the series provides young golfers with a pathway to qualify for prestigious international tournaments such as the Rome Classic in Italy and the Big 5 Championship in South Africa—significantly boosting their junior world rankings.

Speaking at the grand finale over the weekend, NCBA Bank Uganda CEO Mark Muyobo highlighted the bank’s dedication to youth development through sport.

“Our mission is to share the joy of golf with children while fostering their holistic growth. Through inclusive and engaging junior golf programs, we aim to prepare elite young players for the global stage,” Muyobo said.

He emphasized NCBA’s broader vision of empowering young individuals to reach their full potential, both on and off the course: “At NCBA, we are committed to inspiring greatness by supporting initiatives that contribute to holistic development. Golf instills timeless values and builds strong community bonds, perfectly aligning with our vision of enabling personal and financial success.”

Beyond sharpening competitive skills, the NCBA Junior Golf Series instilled essential life values such as resilience, integrity, discipline, and self-confidence.

The Uganda Golf Club, renowned for its rich heritage and challenging course layout, provided a fitting stage for the season finale, bringing together young golfers from across the region in a spirited display of talent and camaraderie.

The season finale delivered thrilling performances across multiple age categories. In the Boys 13-14 category, Banza Matsiko led the way with 150 points, followed by Sean Kusaasira Nsereko (123 points) and Abisha Miracle Namanya (114.5 points).

In the Mixed Category, Shashank Sachin Gadre dominated with 172 points, while Ethel Nsiima Muzahura topped the Girls Category. Other standout performances included Winnie Musuya (170 points) and Namara Jamilah (150 points) in the Girls division.

Among the younger competitors, Jordan Van Rooyen led the Boys 12 category with 150 points, Ethan Kavuma Kabenge scored 180 points in Boys 11, and Lucas Kimara topped Boys 10 with 110 points. Varad Mahendra Godse emerged victorious in Boys 8 (120 points), while Arianna Jenny Tumwesigye excelled in the Girls 9-10 category with 110 points.

Theo Van Rooyen, US Kids Golf Director in Uganda, commended the series’ impact on the junior golf scene. “The NCBA Junior Golf Series has become a fixture on Uganda’s sporting calendar. It not only nurtures a love for golf but also creates invaluable networking opportunities within the business and sporting communities, giving young golfers a platform to grow, compete, and aspire for excellence.”

Building on the resounding success of its 2025 inaugural season, NCBA has announced ambitious plans for Season 2, including expanded opportunities such as advanced training camps and increased international exposure.

Beyond its investment in sports, NCBA remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and businesses through tailored financial solutions, including asset finance, salary loans, mortgages, and business loans.