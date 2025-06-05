NCBA Bank unveiled as platinum sponsor of 4th edition Auto Show Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank Uganda has been officially announced as the platinum sponsor of the 4th edition of Auto Show Kampala, scheduled to take place on July 12 and 13 at the Kololo Independence Grounds. The announcement was made during a press conference held at NCBA’s head office, marking a major milestone in the build-up to Uganda’s biggest celebration of automotive innovation and lifestyle.

As platinum sponsor, NCBA Bank will power the show’s ticketing through its MuzuriPay digital platform, an easy-to-use online payment solution designed for convenience and speed. Through MuzuriPay, revelers will effortlessly book tickets.

Speaking at the launch, Edgar Tusiime NCBA Bank’s Head of Marketing emphasized the platform's alignment with the brand’s digital-first vision.

“MuzuriPay allows us to deliver a seamless customer experience while demonstrating what is possible when financial services meet everyday lifestyles. As one the Home of Asset Finance in Uganda, we are proud to connect our customers to the vehicles they desire and the financial solutions they need to keep life in motion. Whether you’re looking to own your first car, upgrade to your dream vehicle, or finance an entire fleet, NCBA is your trusted partner. To purchase tickets to the Autoshow at just 20,000/=, simply dial 212# or download the NCBA Uganda mobile app and select Muzuri Pay. Tickets will also be available at any of the NCBA Bank branches in Kampala.”

Beyond digital access, NCBA is leveraging the Auto Show to spotlight its asset financing solutions. The bank’s Head of Asset Financing, Adad Araguha reaffirmed NCBA’s commitment to helping individuals and businesses own vehicles through flexible, affordable loan options. “Our goal is to remove the financial barriers to vehicle ownership. Whether you’re buying your first car, upgrading a fleet, or investing in a commercial vehicle, our asset financing products are built to support your journey.”

This year’s show will feature a wide range of activities including test drives, motorsport exhibitions like gymkhana and drifting, classic car parades, auto tech showcases and family entertainment activities. Revelers can expect to get an up-close experience with the latest vehicles on the market, along with insights into vehicle maintenance, customization, and sustainable mobility.

Allen Ssempa, Strategic Partnerships Lead at Auto Show Kampala, says the Auto Show has grown into more than just a car exhibition, into a platform for business, creativity, and shared passion. “With NCBA’s backing, the 4 th edition will be more exciting, more accessible, and more impactful for the public and industry players alike.”

Mac East Africa (Isuzu) will showcase the rugged and reliable Isuzu D-Max lineup; Kansai Plascon will present its premium automotive paint range; Britam will offer on-the-spot motor insurance and flexible coverage packages; while Nation Media Group comes on board as the official media partner, ensuring extensive coverage of the event across platforms.

The show is set to attract thousands of car enthusiasts, families, business owners, and industry leaders from across the region. With NCBA Bank at the helm as platinum sponsor, this year’s event promises a weekend filled with power, precision, and spectacle. Full-throttle stunt performances and drifting showcases to test drives, live demos, and exhibitor showcases, the event will bring together auto dealers, accessory suppliers, insurers, spare part distributors and fintechs.

Tickets for the Auto Show Kampala 2025 will be available starting in June at selected NCBA Bank branches and through Muzuri Pay.