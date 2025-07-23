NBL’s Emmanuel Njuki elected Chairperson of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA) has appointed Nile Breweries Limited, Legal and Corporate Affairs Lead, Emmanuel Njuki, as the new Chairperson of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA), ushering in a new era of leadership for the association. Njuki takes over from Uganda Breweries’ Jackie Tahakanizibwa.

The election took place during the Association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place at the UMA headquarters in Kampala. Njuki was previously serving as the Vice Chairman of the Association. He now takes the helm and will be deputised by MS Reddy from Premier Distillery.

Upon confirmation, Njuki pledged to foster greater engagement among members, regulators, and key stakeholders to create a positive impact for both the UAIA and Uganda’s alcohol industry.

“I commend the outgoing leadership for their significant contributions to the growth and stability of the alcohol industry in Uganda,” he said. “Their work has laid a strong foundation for us to build upon.”

He expressed his gratitude to his predecessors for their dedicated service in steering the association forward and their tireless efforts in advocating for favorable legislation within the industry.

Other board members include Sheila Sabune from Uganda Breweries limited, Micah Musabe from Vicland Distributors, Prudence Ukonika from K- Roma Ltd, Patrick Pillay from Kakira Distillers, and Raghavendra Reddy from Blue Nile Distillery.

The Association brings together the alcoholic beverages manufacturers and other key players in Uganda. It was established in 2006 to align the interests of manufacturers and promote responsible consumption of alcohol.