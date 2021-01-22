National Youth delegates reject voting, demand for UGX 2 million each

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A standoff has ensued between Electoral Commission and 430 National Youth delegates in Arua over money.

The delegates from all corners of Uganda converged at Mvara Secondary School in Arua city from yesterday to elect their national representatives to the 11th Parliament.

However, the election which was supposed to have closed at 4:00 pm today failed to take off by closing time as the youth delegates turned rowdy demanding that each of them be paid UGX 2 million before going to vote for the candidates.

According to election officials, each delegate is supposed to receive UGX 530,000, but the delegates say they are meant to receive UGX 2 million. A bitter exchange ensued between the youths, EC and security officials as all efforts to negotiate a common figure failed.

Meanwhile, after over seven hours of apparent besieging, the regional returning officer West Nile who is mandated to manage the elections made efforts to calm the youths to accept the UGX 530,000 but the angry delegates booed him down.

According to the delegates, since yesterday, they have not been fed and yet part of the money is meant to cater for their transport, accommodation and allowances. The standoff has also disrupted learning by the Senior 4 and 6 candidates in Mvara SS as all the students have spent the whole day witnessing the standoff between EC and the delegates.

*****

URN