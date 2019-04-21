NATIONAL DIALOGUE: Archbishop Lwanga urges urgency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has asked that the national dialogue be fast tracked as a way of promoting peace and reconciliation in Uganda.

The national dialogue is spearheaded by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda and National Elder’s Forum.

The dialogue is meant to agree on a new national consensus, and according to its organizers, to consolidate peace, democracy and inclusive development to achieve equal opportunities for all.

The national dialogue bringing together, political, religious and civil society leaders was supposed to take place last year but was called off at the last minute. The stakeholders spearheading the process met in Entebbe last week and confirmed that the event is back on track.

During the meeting, the Deputy Attorney General, Mwesigwa Rukutana told participants that an official communique on the national dialogue has been drafted.

The document awaits President Museveni’s signature. While delivering his Easter message at Rubaga Cathedral, Dr. Lwanga thanked government for accepting the national dialogue proposal.

The dialogue, he said will offer solutions to various challenges that have beset Uganda.

Dr. Lwanga says it’s important that the dialogue starts very soon and appealed to all leaders to promote peace in their jurisdictions. He referred to Pope Francis’ World Day of Peace message to political leaders, saying good politics is crucial for development.

Dr. Lwanga said ordinary Christians also have a role to play in solving Uganda’s problem by promoting peace and reconciliation in their families and communities. Such gestures from ordinary Ugandans, he said would be an inspiration to the top leadership.

The Easter mass was led by the new Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco. This was Bianco’s first mass at Rubaga. He arrived in Uganda weeks ago.

He said the resurrection of Jesus offers hope and inspiration to people who are going through challenges.

“Many people are having difficulties in their personal life, difficulties in the family and difficulties of poverty. The suffering of Jesus continues in our time and in humanity. But today, we have this great news that Christ have risen. He has risen to give us peace, love and reconciliation,” Bianco said during the sermon.

Prince David Wassaja who spoke on behalf of Buganda Kingdom welcomed the Apostolic Nuncio. He said the resurrection of Jesus offers Ugandans in tough times hope that they will also overcome the challenges.

In Mukono, Rt. Rev James William Ssebaggala, the Bishop of Mukono Diocese urged Christians to avoid excitement in their daily lives as one of the ways of overcoming temptations.

He said many Christians open up and act under the influence of people with wrong intentions who abandon them in rivers of problems.

He cited Jesus who was exalted on Palm day by the same people who supported his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Bishop Ssebaggala also asked Christians to contemplate on life after death, saying it is only true believers that can have internal life after death.

He explained to believers that owning a Christian name and coming to church doesn’t justify one before God.

URN