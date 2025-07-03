NARO develops technology to reduce aflatoxins in cereals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Scientists from the National Agricultural Research Organisation have unveiled Aflasafe, a technology used to reduce aflatoxins in cereals. It was developed with the collaboration of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The NARO scientists say that the technology comes in handy to rescue both farmers and traders whose cereals often get rejected not only in the East African region but also in local markets.

The scientists say that through vigorous research conducted across the country, the efficacy of aflasafe rates above 90%, making it viable for use by farmers.

NARO’s Winnie Nanteza says that Aflasafe saves cereals like maize, sorghum, among others, from contamination.

Nanteza says that, after knowing how aflatoxins cause cancerous cells to affect humans who consume infected crops, they designed a technology which completely wipes out these disease-causing organisms from the crops.

Nanteza says that most farmers, on discovering the extent of aflatoxin infestations of their cereals, instead convert the same to animal feeds, unaware that the feeds penetrate all through to the meat and other related products consumed by humans, hence leading to endless cancers.

Nanteza says that cereals are first infected with aflatoxins while in the gardens, and Aflasafe is applied on the crops three weeks after planting, which automatically terminates the development of unwanted organisms.

She however, notes that Aflasafe complements other traditional aflatoxins preventive measures like proper post-harvest handling mechanisms ranging from drying cereals on taplins to storing the same in clean silos or sacks, among others.

Nanteza says that aflasafe is developed from organic materials and is sufficient enough to fight the bad chemicals infused in the aflatoxins already existing in most soils.

Nanteza says that their teams are already sensitising farmers about the efficacy of Aflasafe, with hopes that they can consume the latest in the first season of next year.

Nanteza adds that, with all these steps done, they will roll out the product in the farm shops across the country to ease the farmers, who she says have expressed a need for the product by far.

The commissioner for plant health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Paul Mwambu says that Aflasafe is a groundbreaking innovation, which will change the narratives surrounding farmers’ yields every season.

Mwambu confirms that Aflasafe was already reviewed by the agriculture ministry, where experts commended it for its efficacy after passing vigorous tests both locally and internationally.

Mwambu says that the product is ready for uptake by the farmers, and they are only awaiting certification from the National Drug Authority-NDA to officially flag it off in different markets across the country.

Mwambu argues that, production of aflatoxin-free grains is not only a financial gain for the farmers but equally a clear pathway in ensuring both food and nutrition safety, a glaring component in raising a generation of healthy children.

****

URN